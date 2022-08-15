"Free Hong Kong, Free Taiwan" - Former NBA champion believes Kevin Durant sending a politically controversial tweet will help him get traded

Kevin Durant's current stalemate with the Brooklyn Nets organization has garnered a lot of attention in the offseason. With the relationship between the two turning sour, former NBA champion Andrew Bogut offered a rather controversial solution to Durant's problem.

Kevin Durant continues to be at the center of drama in the offseason. Since handing an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, the superstar has pressured the Nets organization to trade him.

Although the ultimatum itself was controversial, as it came from a superstar of the utmost caliber and spotless image, Durant hasn't seen things play out the way he expected.

With barely any movement on the trade front, the deteriorating situation in Brooklyn has had an adverse impact on both entities. To aid this issue, former Golden State Warriors big man Andrew Bogut jestingly offered a solution to Durant. NBA Central reported the following:

NBA Central reported the following:

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Andrew Bogut believes a 'Free Hong Kong' tweet by Kevin Durant would force owner Joe Tsai to trade him

However, the statement isn't entirely nonsensical. Given the nature of the power dynamics between the NBA and China, his flippant reply makes sense in a twisted sort of way. Bogut tweeted:

"An easy way for KD to get out @joetsai1999's @BrooklynNets that no NBA analyst is discussion. A simple tweet: 'Free Hong Kong, Free Taiwan'. Gone the next day....." [sic]

Andrew Bogut's hilarious but politically-controversial comment is borne out of the Nets owner's nationality, who hails from Taiwan. With a superstar like Durant taking a political stance, the repercussions could be felt worldwide.

Bogut's suggestion also hits a lot of sensitive points in the body of NBA ownership. The relationship between the NBA and China has been strained in the past.

However, Durant would be playing with fire if he heeds Bogut's advice. China is a dictatorial nation where blatant abuse of basic human rights happens on a daily basis by the state. Here's an anecdote for you:

Kevin Durant prepared to hold out of Brooklyn Nets training camp

Kevin Durant

As the situation between the Nets' front-office and Kevin Durant remains at a deadlock, a recent update displays Durant's resolve to be moved. As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the situation could spiral ahead of training camp next month.

Windorst reported that Durant may consider sitting out training camp to ensure that the Nets trade him at the earliest. This comes as a shock considering many believed that Durant's love for the game wouldn't allow him to do so. This jus goes on to show how wide the breach is between the player and the organization.

Windorst commented upon this by saying:

"A week ago, if you had asked me, 'Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he is not traded?’ I would have been like, ‘eh, I can’t see it.' Now I can see it. That is what we are headed towards." [sic]

Although the Nets are under no obligation to succumb to Durant's demands, they find themselves in a complicated situation should he decide to skip training camp. With pressure on the front-office, there may be a surge in trade talks.

