“I don’t know a team that’s more versatile” - Former NBA champion believes the LA Clippers are the biggest winners this offseason

Heading into next season, the LA Clippers are one team to keep an eye out for in the Western Conference. With a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Along with their star duo, LA is also loaded with depth pieces. The biggest splash the Clippers made this summer was bringing in John Wall on a two-year deal. Having sat out all of last season, the five-time All-Star guard should be refreshed in his new situation.

On ESPN's "NBA Today," a discussion broke out on who was the biggest winner of the offseason. Kendrick Perkins picked LA, saying:

"When you look at the Los Angeles Clippers, they won this offseason and I don't even think it's close. I'm looking at this team, and I'm like, I don't know a team that's more versatile than the Los Angeles Clippers. They have a loaded roster."

Should the LA Clippers be favorites to win the Western Conference next season?

There are multiple teams that will have a case to come out of the Western Conference next season, and LA is one of them. Like Kendrick Perkins said, the Clippers have one of the league's most versatile rosters. In today's game, being able to shapeshift on the fly is a necessity when looking to compete for a title.

They have their questions but should be a team to look out for come playoff time. If Kawhi Leonard looks like his old self and John Wall can turn back the clock, they are going to be a tough team to slow down.

Arguably, the best things they have going for them are wing depth and shot creation. With today's game being so perimeter-orientened, having guys who can defend on the outside and create offense is a must. Between Paul George, Leonard and Robert Covington, LA has the personnel to slow down any duo or trio they might come across.

It's not going to be an easy road, but the Clippers have the firepower to compete with any of the NBA's top teams. After falling short of a finals berth in 2021, Kawhi and company will be looking to get back there now that they're healthy again. As far as early dark horse title favorites go, LA belongs at the top of the list.

