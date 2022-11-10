Former NBA champion believes LeBron James is shooting too much: “I think he need to not try to average 30... Let AD be MVP"

Former NBA champion Nick Young recently expressed his thoughts on LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. While criticizing the Lakers' frontman, Young suggested for James to take a step back from the role he is familiar with.

The LA Lakers found themselves in a rough spot early in the season. With a 2-8 record on the back of a three-match losing slide, the Purple and Gold have been one of the most disappointing teams this season.

The Lakers have struggled to be a competent unit on both ends of the floor. These transgressions, however, could easily be attributed to the team's superstars.

While Russell Westbrook has been thriving in his role as the leader off the bench, Anthony Davis and LeBron James have struggled to impact the game.

Davis hasn't taken the step towards being the leader he was made out to be. Meanwhile, LeBron, who is doing his best in year 20, looks extremely limited and diminished on the floor.

The team's reliance on their superstars has had a detrimental impact on their performance. This is particularly true in the case of LeBron James, who has had one of the worst shooting slumps of his career.

Former NBA champion Nick Young addressed this aspect when he returned to the No Chill podcast with Gilbert Arenas. Young addressed the flaws in James' performance as of late when he said:

"I think he need to not try to average 30. He’s shooting too much. He’s shooting five, 10 threes a game. When LeBron turn into a 3-point shooter? I know he can’t go to the hole like he used to."

While Young made a valid point, Gilbert Arenas offered a rather passionate retort. Given that the current roster is underwhelming, Arenas alluded to the fact that James has no option but to average 30 a game.

However, Young had a solution for this as well.

"Let AD be MVP. LeBron isn't about to be MVP no more. Let AD be MVP."

Young's solution, while plausible, could be a matter of debate.

Anthony Davis has been built up to be James' successor since he arrived at the Lakers. In the span of his three-year tenure with the team, he hasn't been able to do so.

While he has shown sparks of brilliance this season, there has been significant doubt within the Lakers organization regarding his ability as a leader. Whether this impacts his future with the team is a matter of speculation.

LeBron James can't carry the LA Lakers anymore

LeBron James brings the ball up the floor

The LA Lakers are in a terrible position to start the season. With a 2-8 record, the Purple and Gold find themselves ranked second-last in the Western Conference.

Considering the current elements on the roster, the team hasn't been built to compete for the title. This is with particular reference to the team's lack of shooting.

While LeBron James has carved out an impressive career as someone who can carry teams to the promised land, the Lakers haven't given him the tools he needs.

In year 20, James looks like he's lost a step and certainly isn't shooting up to par. This has had an adverse impact on the team's offensive potential. Meanwhile, the duo of James and Anthony Davis also appear to be on a steady decline.

All these problems point towards the Lakers' imminent collapse as a unit. In this regard, it is also unfair to expect and demand a miracle carry from LeBron.

