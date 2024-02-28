Former NBA Champion drops bombshell on Klay Thompson leaving Warriors for big bucks: "This is his last year”

Klay Thompson has been a major source for discussions around the NBA community over the past few weeks. The four-time NBA champ has had a season that has largely been a roller coaster ride, with numerous ups and downs. This, of course, comes ahead of Thompson hitting free agency this summer. While he has indicated he wants to stay with the team, Channing Frye isn't so sure.

Thompson's struggles this season have run parallel to Brandon Podziemski's emergence as a stellar young player. Given Thompson's struggles and Podziemski's stellar play, coach Steve Kerr has shifted the longtime vet to the bench.

While many thought that this wouldn't be well received by Thompson, he has seemed to take things in stride. Recently he not only indicated that he would be willing to accept a reduced role, he also stated that he wanted to retire with Golden State, likely meaning a pay cut this summer.

The way Channing Frye sees things, Klay Thompson is likely to part ways with Golden State despite what his recent comments have indicated. He spoke in a recent video for FanDuel TV.

"Now look, I know a lot of teams that go pay him crazy. I think it's up to him. Let me go in my gut here. I do think it is. I do think this is his last year. I think there's a team that is going to pay him. It crazy just to not be on the warriors anymore. obviously the Warriors got to make decisions."

"This is kind of their last full run" - Channing Frye predicts the end is near for Klay Thompson and the Warriors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding whether or not Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will reach a deal for a new contract this summer. While the team may want to retain the four-time champ, the biggest deciding factor is expected to be money.

Of course, as Klay Thompson indicated recently, he doesn't see himself playing until he's 40. The future Hall of Famer also indicated that he can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and knows he doesn't have many years left.

At the same time, he also made it clear that he wants to retire in Golden State, rather than accepting a deal elsewhere. This would likely involve Thompson continuing in his reduced role off the bench, however, based on his latest indications, he would be willing to do so if it meant staying in Golden State.

According to Channing Frye, he believes a team will try to lure Klay Thompson away from Golden State with money, and a starting position. With that in mind, he spoke on what this season means for the Warriors.

"I think they're going to go younger now. I think this is kind of their last full run. if Clay doesn't have a crazy playoff run, I can see somebody else saying, hey, we'll start you. You got 35, 40 minutes a night on good playoff team. I could see somebody throwing some money at him."

With the team currently on the brink of postseason contention, only time will tell whether the Warriors even make the postseason.