Former NBA champion elevates Anthony Edwards over Giannis Antetokounmmpo amid best player discussion 

Ever since Karl-Anthony Towns went out due to meniscus surgery, Anthony Edwards has stepped up and carried the Minnesota Timberwolves on his back. The Wolves have remained in the top three in the Western Conference with Edwards leading the charge. Apparently, "Ant-Man's" efforts have caught the attention of a former NBA champion.

Channing Frye, a former champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, recently gave his two cents about Anthony Edwards' recent performances. Frye praised Edwards for taking on a bigger role with the Timberwolves after missing a star player on the team.

Edwards has consistently delivered elite performances, which got him into Frye's top five list among the best players in the league today. Frye said:

"Right now, after the All-Star break, I don't even think it's a question. I think he's a top five player."

Surprisingly, Channing Frye ranked "Ant-Man" over more prominent names including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

How has Anthony Edwards performed so far this season?

Ever since being named to his first All-Star last season, Anthony Edwards never looked back. This season he's averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Depending on how he performs in the remaining 13 games the Minnesota Timberwolves have in their season, Edwards is on track to conclude the season averaging a career-high in points.

Looking at his numbers, Edwards seems to improve yearly. Given the trajectory of his career so far, the trend seems to be gradually rising. This means that "Ant-Man" could soon become a contender for the NBA regular season MVP award. Edwards is perhaps already proving to the basketball world that he is more than capable of winning the award.

When he got drafted by the Timberwolves as the No. 1 pick in 2020, Edwards had to share the spotlight with Karl-Anthony Towns. Since then, Edwards became the sidekick to Towns while still providing elite numbers. However, as each season progressed, "Ant-Man" rapidly evolved into a brighter star compared to "KAT".

Looking at Anthony Edwards today without Karl-Anthony Towns by his side, it appears that he's flourishing as the main star of the show. Edwards has played more efficiently after the All-Star break's conclusion.

He's averaging 28.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 4.6 apg since the All-Star break. Without Towns in the lineup, Edwards is averaging 29.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 1.6 spg and 1.3 bpg.

Given the type of numbers Edwards is producing, matched with the wins he's providing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's safe to say that he has what it takes to become an MVP candidate in the near future.