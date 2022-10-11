"I'll come smack the shit out of you right in front of your wife" - Former NBA champion recalls an extremely unpleasant incident with Robert Sarver and how he cost him $25,000

Over the summer, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was caught up in the biggest scandal involving an NBA owner since Donald Sterling. Following a league investigation, it was proven that he made racist and mysogonistic comments in the workplace several times during his tenure with the organization.

He was fined $10 million and suspended for a year. Shortly after, Sarver announced that he would begin the process of selling the franchise.

It was clear that Sarver created a hostile and toxic work environment. Some players even have stories of bad encounters with him.

During an appearance on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, former Suns player Matt Barnes discussed an incident he had with Sarver.

Barnes played with the franchise during the 2008-09 season. During a game, Barnes started casually talking to fans in-between free throws. Sarver did not appreciate that.

"I'm talking with this 13 year old and his dad, we're back and forth laughing. There's a free throw being shot and I hear someone say, 'don't talk to my f****** fans'....I'm just like No way he's talking to me."

"I turned around and just him in the corner sitting with his wife and I said 'I'll come smack the shit out of you right in front of your wife'. Then I ran back down the court cause the free throw was shot."

Barnes was later fined by the league for the comments he made to Sarver.

"He told on me I end up getting fined for $25,000 for inappropriate language. I don't know they said the crowd or to him. But I'm thinking like, this guy is an owner and he was the one that said don't talk to my f****** fan."

Robert Sarver made the right decision to sell his stake in the Phoenix Suns

There is no way of sugar-coating it. Robert Sarver should no longer be involved with the NBA. The league gave him a light punishment. However, he made the right decision to sell his stake in the Phoenix Suns.

Between the incident with Matt Barnes and what this summer's investigation uncovered, it's clear that Sarver is not fit to be an NBA owner. He had no right to treat his employees so poorly. He should not speak to players the way he did to Barnes.

Luckily for the Suns organization, they will soon be able to put this dark chapter of in their history behind them.

The Suns open their 2022-23 regular season against the Dallas Mavericks on October 19.

