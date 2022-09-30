“I can't really fight Gil because he's the starter of the team” – Former NBA champion recalls an incident from his rookie season, where Gilbert Arenas welcomed him with a ridiculous gesture

Nick Young recently recalled a moment from his rookie year when Gilbert Arenas welcomed him to the team with an obscene act.

Young had just purchased his first pair of Louis Vuitton glasses after grabbing his first paycheck. Excited about his big purchase, he brought them into the locker room to show off.

However, Gilbert Arenas had other plans. Instead of being proud of the rookie, Arenas decided to welcome him into the locker room by defacing his new sunglasses.

Young outlined how he managed to keep his cool during the situation:

“I can’t really fight Gil because he’s starter of the team. I bought them, showing up to the locker room to show off to Gil and they take my glasses. ‘Let me see those glasses Rook’, took them, they start throwing them around. Gil rubbed my glasses on his balls.”

Arenas made a point to Nick Young that such things should not be shown off. The actions that Arenas took that day may have helped Young realize that the veterans did not care about anything but performances on the court.

Young also explained the moment he felt properly inducted into the league:

“Gil’s like, ‘Shut up man’. He threw money at me and said, ‘go buy you some more’, three Gs at my face. Okay, I’m in the NBA”

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young played together for three seasons for the Washington Wizards, before the former was traded to Orlando.

Arenas and Young took the Wizards to the playoffs in their first season together, losing to LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young still prank each other

Their relationship has been built on pranks and antics since day one and continues to be the same today. Many years ago, Gilbert Arenas sneaked into Nick Young’s house, 'harassed' him and his kid, jokingly of course. The video can be seen below.

The most recent incident was of Arenas trolling Nick Young’s basketball skills on his Instagram, tagging 'Swaggy P' in the process.

It seems there are no limits to Gilbert Arenas’ jokes. After all, his Instagram name is 'no.chill.gil'.

Even J.D. Witherspoon, an actor and comic, commented on the post saying “Aye bro this getting outta hand”.

Click here to see the full list of pranks between Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas. They range from stealing an iPod, to stealing a toaster, all the way to stealing a car.

The nature of these pranks makes their relationship playful and fun. If it had been Arenas merely picking on Young as a rookie, the friendship would not have flourished in the way it did.

With the recent video of Arenas’ shots against Young’s son, we can only assume there is a response brewing.

