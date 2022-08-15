"Kobe said, ‘I need 48 hours or something to discuss this with my family'" - Former NBA champion recalls how Kobe Bryant's indecision led to Dr. Buss blocking his move to Detroit

The LA Lakers’ dominance in the 2000s may have been a lot less emphatic had it not been for the late Kobe Bryant’s indecisiveness back in 2007. At that time, the “Black Mamba” got his wish to be traded out of Hollywood but couldn’t decide quickly enough to get the deal done.

Joe Dumars was the Detroit Pistons' president of basketball operations at that time when he nearly pulled off the unthinkable. On “The Crossover” podcast, the iconic member of the “Bad Boys” revealed how one of the biggest trades in NBA history ultimately failed.“ Dumars stated:

"At that time, Kobe is the only player that had a no-trade in his contract…They took it to Kobe. Mitch [Kuupchak] told me that Kobe said, ‘I need 48 hours or something to discuss this with my family.’ Dr. Buss said, ‘No. We need an answer in the next day or whatever.’ And Kobe didn’t want to be forced to make a decision that quick.”

He further added:

“Dr. Buss has given him a day and if he doesn’t, Dr. Buss is pulling out and he’s done. Kobe refused to make a decision in one day, he didn’t make a decision in 24 hours. And Dr. Buss said, ‘That’s it. I’m out. We tried to make a deal, you wouldn’t make a decision and we’re gonna move forward.’”

After Kobe Bryant helped push out Shaquille O’Neal from the Lakers in 2004, the team struggled badly. They didn’t make the playoffs and then were knocked out of the first round in each of the first three seasons without Shaq.

Bryant felt like the Lakers weren’t serious about building a championship roster around him, which ultimately made him decide to play someplace else. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls were quietly angling to pry the NBA’s biggest star out of Hollywood at the time.

Joe Dumars offered a package that included Rip Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince, Amir Johnson, and a first-round pick. He was giving away two integral pieces of his championship roster to grab the then three-time NBA champion.

The 2002-03 NBA Executive of the Year added:

“Yeah! I thought it was going to work…When it didn’t happen right away and time started going by over that 24-hour period, I realized this could go off track. When we hung up and Mitch says, ‘Okay, we have a deal.’ I called Davidson, he calls Dr. Buss and he said, ‘We have a deal. Only thing, Kobe’s gotta approve it.’”

“At that moment you’re going, ‘Okay, this could happen!’ You’re not popping champagne. You’re silent about it, you're not talking with anyone about this. This is under wraps and you’re waiting for things to play out.”

Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers sorted things out and continued to add to the team’s historic success

The LA Lakers paired Kobe Bryant with Pau Gasol to bring more success to the franchise. [Photo: New York Post]

Kobe Bryant’s desire to play for another team must have stung Dr. Jerry Buss.

Months into the 2007-08 season, the LA Lakers pulled off another incredible trade to acquire Memphis Grizzlies big man Pau Gasol. The Spaniard quickly helped turn things around. With Bryant and Gasol in the lineup, the Lakers promptly returned to the NBA Finals, losing in six games to their nemesis the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers couldn’t be denied, though, as they bagged two championships consecutively in 2009 and 2010, taking their sweet revenge against the Celtics in the latter year.

