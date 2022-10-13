“Their numbers are identical…I would pick 24” – Former NBA champion reveals Kobe Bryant pursued him to join Lakers, says No.24 Kobe Bryant was much more mature and open off the court

LA Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant played with plenty of talented teammates during his career. One of those was 14-year veteran Matt Barnes. Barnes recently made an appearance on "Club Shay Shay," where he was asked which version of Kobe he prefers. On that, Barnes said:

“Their numbers are identical. I would pick 24, just cause I think off the court he was much more open as a person and had been through so much. We just got such a unique chance to bond. We went from nearly fighting to him calling me from a number I didn't even have saved asking me if I wanted to be a Laker."

Barnes was a journeyman in the NBA and played for nine teams throughout his illustrious career. Teams often looked at him as the last missing piece to contend in the playoffs. Barnes made a name for himself during his time with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. It caught the attention of Bryant, who helped the Lakers recruit the motivated forward.

After being considered rivals at one point, Barnes suddenly found himself as a player looking for his next home. That was until the veteran forward got a phone call from unknown number. That caller happened to be Bryant, who asked him if he wanted to join the Lakers.

Matt Barnes opens up about LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Throughout his career in the NBA, LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had two different "versions" of himself. The early years featured Bryant wearing the number eight. It was a confident young shooting guard who played without any fear. Number eight Kobe did the three-peat with the Lakers alongside Shaquille O'Neal.

The other version is the one that Matt Barnes praised throughout the segment with Shannon Sharpe. Barnes talked about how Kobe matured on and off the court during the second half of his career. He also said that number 24 Kobe was much more open as a person because he had dealt with so much.

It's always remarkable to hear some of the bonds that teammates have shared over the years. The relationship between Matt Barnes and Kobe Bryant during their time with the Lakers is no different.

