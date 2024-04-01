Former NBA champion reveals Tony Brothers' malicious comments about his mother & family

One-time NBA All-Star and champion Jeff Teague recently shared a story about NBA referee Tony Brothers. Teague has gained plenty of popularity after his playing days through the stories he tells on podcasts. He often shares stories from when he was still in the league that fans may not have had a chance to see.

On Teague's podcast 'Club 520,' he shared an incident he had with Brothers from when he was still playing for the Atlanta Hawks. According to Teague, the NBA official tried to joke around with him but it did not elicit a laugh from the point guard.

That's because the referee used a derogatory term to refer to Teague's family members.

"So [Tony Brothers] was trying to be cool," said Teague. "We playing at the Pacers, I'm on the Hawks. My momma and my aunt was sitting courtside, you know they're cheering every time I came in the game. I was young, I'm probably in my first or second year. He pulled me to the side, he was like, 'Man, who them h***?'"

As expected, Teague was not amused by Brothers' joke. The former Hawks guard went off on the official who tried to apologize.

He felt that Brothers tried to be a 'cool' referee and Teague also made it clear that he feels disdain towards him.

Tony Brothers reportedly gave Chris Paul a technical foul after the veteran guard called him a TikToker

During the Mar. 22 matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul was ejected as the game was winding down.

With only 6.6 left in the game and the Warriors trailing by 11 points (122-111), Chris Paul was handed his second technical foul by referee Tony Brothers. This led to the Pacers getting free throws that led to the final score being run up to 123-111.

Reporters asked Paul during the postgame press conference why he was given the technical foul that led to his ejection.

According to Paul, both the technical fouls he received in the game came from the same referee. He said the first one was because the veteran point guard called Tony Brothers a TikToker while they were jawing at each other.

"Tony [Brothers] ... He's talking to me, I talked back. I called him a TikToker, and I got a tech," he said.

The second tech, which caused his ejection, was because Paul said that Brothers had "too much power."

Aside from this, Brothers also recently gave Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray a tech for a strange reason. Murray, who was sitting during a timeout, was whistled for a tech after he reportedly ignored the referee as he tried to initiate a conversation.