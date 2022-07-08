“You remember what LeBron James showed up with in LA and what it turned into” - Former NBA champion says Kevin Durant has to buy into the vision of any team he joins, says it’s not about winning today

Kevin Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets is very unusual. After a disappointing season, the 12-time All-Star has requested a trade, listing a couple of teams as his preferred destinations.

While players request trades all the time, what makes Durant's situation unique is that he has four years left on his contract.

Any team that acquires him will retain his services for the long term, which is great. What isn't great is the situation the Nets are in as KD was supposed to stay in Brooklyn for the duration of his contract.

Richard Jefferson, a former NBA champion, spoke about Durant's long-term deal and what needs to be done on his next team.

"If you're getting Kevin Durant for four years, let's not just make it seem like, 'Hey, we need to win today,'" Jefferson said. "We can say, 'Hey, this is our core, and over the next one year, two years, we can add these pieces and maybe in the last two years of your deal is when our team is going to be fully loaded."

However, one has to wonder whether or not the two-time NBA Finals MVP will play throughout his entire contract with the new team.

Kevin Durant has to be very patient

Richard Jefferson compared Kevin Durant's situation to the situation LeBron James has been in a few times.

"LeBron James won in his second year in LA," Jefferson said. "He won in his second year in Cleveland. He won in his second year in Miami. ... Remember what LeBron James showed up with in LA and what it turned into? So, Kevin Durant and his team have to have the vision."

Jefferson and James were very close, and they won a championship together in 2016. He knows his former teammate and what approach he had during those years.

Unlike Durant, however, James has never requested a trade. He signed with all of his teams in free agency and has always played throughout his contract.

James' teams weren't the best, but he stuck to them and made them competitive. This is what Durant should do as some patience could go a long way.

Durant may not be traded to a contender

The two-time NBA champion listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred trade destinations. Phoenix and Miami finished first in their respective conferences last season.

While it's clear Durant wants to be traded to a contender, this may be impossible.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Phoenix Suns

Miami Heat



(via Kevin Durant’s wish list for preferred trade destination from Nets:Phoenix SunsMiami Heat(via @wojespn Kevin Durant’s wish list for preferred trade destination from Nets:Phoenix SunsMiami Heat(via @wojespn) https://t.co/uuS2GbNAJm

The Brooklyn Nets want a lot of pieces in return for their superstar, which is the right decision. However, losing too many key pieces just to obtain Durant may not be the right thing to do for any team.

As amazing as Durant is, he will be almost 38 when his contract expires. He will also be paid more than $53 million in the last year of his contract. Because of this, his potential suitors will have to think twice before offering a huge trade package to Brooklyn.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far