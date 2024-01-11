The New Orleans Pelicans jumped on the Golden State Warriors early on their Wednesday encounter. Led by Jonas Valanciunas and Herb Jones, the visiting Pelicans quickly went ahead 17-6. They didn’t let up and finished the first quarter with a 46-27 advantage.

The Dubs made some headway in the second quarter and cut the Pelicans’ lead to 73-60 leading into the second half. It proved to be Golden State’s last hurrah as New Orleans demolished them 68-45. The game was over when the lead ballooned to 41 points in the final period.

Golden State looked old and played lethargic. The New Orleans Pelicans’ slew of athletic players, led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, ran rings around them. Even the visiting team’s bench nearly outplayed the Warriors’ starters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kendrick Perkins, a 2008 champ with the Boston Celtics, promptly commented after the game:

“The Warriors are cooked and I’m done with the conversations on how can the Warriors save their season! THEY CAN’T and time to break the band up. Don’t mind me and Carry the hell on…”

Expand Tweet

Perkins has been saying over the past four years or so that the Golden State Warriors are done. He even had to apologize to Steph Curry and the Dubs beat the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. This time, he may finally be right.

For the second straight night, Steve Kerr’s team had a slow start and was punished for it. In the Warriors’ 133-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, they were down 76-49 by halftime. Steph Curry badly struggled, hitting just 2-14 shots and missed all 19 3-point attempts. The two-time MVP ended the night with nine points.

More of the same happened against the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry had 15 points but took 13 shots. Klay Thompson had 13 on 5-of-10 shooting. Draymond Green hasn’t played yet since he was reinstated from an indefinite suspension. His return may boost the Golden State Warriors or they may end up playing slightly better.

Should Golden State Warriors consider moving on from veteran core?

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media after they were eliminated by the LA Lakers in the playoffs that the team still has a championship core. Steph Curry echoed Kerr’s comments in another press conference and has been insisting on that point since.

The Dubs, though, may be more likely to consider moving on from Klay Thompson or Draymond Green than ever before. Thompson is in the final of a five-year contract he signed in 2019. “Game 6 Klay” is reportedly looking for another max deal.

Last season, the shooting guard regained his shooting touch and some of his jump and mobility. That hasn’t been the case this season and may never be the case again. The Warriors might consider moving on from him. Thompson may not like Golden State’s offer and may just walk away as an unrestricted free agent.

Draymond Green’s situation is more complicated. Steve Kerr and Steph Curry have been adamant about his importance. Partly due to this, the Golden State Warriors gave him a four-year, $100 million deal in the offseason.

Expand Tweet

The former Defensive Player of the Year isn’t the defensive force he once was. His ability to protect the rim has waned over the past two seasons. Plus, he has been a big distraction in the Warriors’ 2023-24 campaign.

Steph Curry has said a few times that he still has a few more championship years in him. If he has to win a fifth one, he may have to do it alongside a different core leading the Golden State Warriors.