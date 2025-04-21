Former NBA MIP skeptical of Cade Cunningham's eligibility for major season award

Former NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Jalen Rose shares his thoughts on Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham's MIP case this season.
Following the league's announcement of the 2024-25 MIP finalists on Sunday, Rose argued that the Pistons star falls into another category.
"As somebody that's won the Most Improved Player, Cade Cunningham does not fall into this category," Rose said. "He falls into the category of taking the leap like SGA did, like Anthony Edwards did. That's what category he falls into."
Rose made his comments on Sunday's "Playoff Central Live" on NBA TV. A fan account shared a clip of his remarks on X.
Rose added that while Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has been "terrific," his choice for the award is LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac.
The Pistons selected Cade Cunningham as the first pick of the 2021 NBA draft. In 70 games for the sixth-seeded Pistons, the one-time All-Star averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds on 46.9% shooting (35.6% on 3-pointers).
Rose, the 13th pick of the 1994 NBA draft, won the MIP award in 1999-00 as a member of the Indiana Pacers, led by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller. In Rose's first season as a starter, he showed a significant leap, leading the team in scoring (18.2 ppg).
The Pacers, coached by NBA legend Larry Bird, went to the NBA Finals that season. However, they lost to the LA Lakers, led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.
Cade Cunningham comments on the Pistons' Game 1 meltdown
Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons lost Game 1 of their series against the New York Knicks on Saturday. The Pistons had a 91-83 lead entering the fourth quarter. However, the Knicks outscored them 40-21 in the final frame, including a huge 21-0 run.
After Saturday's loss, Cunningham acknowledged that his team needs to improve. Pistons beat writer Coty Davis shared the 23-year-old's comments on X.
"Just us playing our game, battling on the boards, the pace, get stops," Cunningham said. "Just gotta clean up the little things, not turning the ball over, make sure we get good shots on the rim each trip and we’ve gotta cut out their second chance points."
Cade Cunningham is trying to lead Detroit to its first playoff win since May 16, 2008. Game 2 of their first-round series against New York will be on Monday. Then, the series will shift to Detroit for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Sunday.
