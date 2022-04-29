"I'd by lying if I didn't say those thoughts crossed my mind... bro, nah you can't quit" - Former NBA Most Improved Player winner reveals he was close to retirement following quad surgery 

Coming back from injury can take a toll on NBA players, and Victor Oladipo was not shy about sharing his struggles. He was recently a guest on "The Woj Pod" and brought up that he was contemplating retirement after sustaining another injury. Oladipo said:

"I'd by lying if I didn't say those thoughts (about retirement) crossed my mind."

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT It's been a long road back for @VicOladipo , but he made the most of his moment in Game 5 It's been a long road back for @VicOladipo, but he made the most of his moment in Game 5 https://t.co/4P0xYnSI0Q

It has been a long and difficult journey for the 2017-18 season's Most Improved Player. Once on track to be among the top shooting guards in the league, injuries derailed his prime years.

Oladipo even struggled to stay on an NBA roster. He played for three different teams last season, the final stop being the Miami Heat. The 29-year-old appeared in only four games before suffering a season-ending surgery.

Despite what happened, Miami decided to roll the dice on Oladipo this year. It took him some time to get healthy, but he returned to action shortly before the postseason.

With a chance to put the Atlanta Hawks away in round one, the Heat were without the services of Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. This opened up the door for Oladipo, who proved why he was one of the league's top guards not too long ago.

The two-time All-Star posted 23 points, three assists, and three steals in the Heat's victory. Miami took a gamble on him and it paid off big time.

NBA journey isn't over for Victor Oladipo

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat — NBA Game 5

While Oladipo may have felt previously that his career was over, he could be catching a second wind. Proving that he can still perform at a high level in the playoffs should certainly turn some heads.

Even though the first round isn't complete, some organizations are already gearing up for the offseason. More importantly, front offices are keeping a close eye on the playoff performances of impending free agents.

Following his showing against the Hawks in Game 5, his stock is likely rising.

Teams with a lot of money tied up in their stars are always looking for bargains. Taking a punt on Oladipo might be a low-risk, high-reward signing. The LA Lakers are one clear candidate for a move like this.

There is no denying that careers can be made in the postseason. Granted, it's only one game, but it might have earned Victor Oladipo another contract this summer.

