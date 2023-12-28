Former NBA player Charlie Villanueva shares dodging scary car accident with wife Lala leaving his $139,900 Mercedes SUV totaled

NBA veteran Charlie Villanueva recently shared some scary news with his fans on social media. While he and his wife were out on Wednesday night, a car rear-ended the former Milwaukee Bucks player's Mercedes G63 AMG. The car, as he explained in a post on Instagram, was destroyed in the crash, with the driver fleeing the scene after colliding with the luxury car.

Fortunately, as Charlie Villanueva indicated in the post, both he and his wife were able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries. As he wrote, the pair both had sore necks and backs; however, from the sounds of things, neither sustained any serious injuries that required hospital transportation.

Video footage of the aftermath of the crash shows the back bumper of the car almost completely destroyed. In addition, it appears as though a large portion of the car split from the body upon impact. Villanueva wrote, in part:

"If you wondering what happened, my wife and I got hit bad by another car, and the crazy part is that whomever hit me, decided to run. Sore neck, sore back, messed up car, we are thankful to see another day. Our lives can’t be replaced, but the vehicle can."

Looking back at Charlie Villanueva's NBA career

After landing with the University of Connecticut as a five-star recruit, Villanueva wound up being selected seventh in the 2005 NBA draft. In his rookie year with the Toronto Raptors, he finished the season second among all rookies for both points and rebounds per game.

Despite missing out on the Rookie of the Year award to Emeka Okafor, Villanueva earned All-NBA Rookie first-team honors for his play. After being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2006 season, Charlie Villanueva dealt with an elbow injury that sidelined him for much of the season.

Despite that, he still erupted for a massive 38-point game late in the season when he and the Bucks matched up against his former team, the Raptors. After signing with the Detroit Pistons in 2009, where he spent five seasons, notably dealing with injuries for the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons.

After then landing with the Dallas Mavericks for two seasons, where he remained healthy for back-to-back seasons, Charlie Villanueva retired from the league. Since then he has become a real estate developer and investor while remaining an advocate for alopecia.

Fortunately for the NBA vet and his family, it sounds as though, despite the terrifying accident, he's doing well all things considered.