"They are never gonna get along“- Former NBA player reveals a personal feud between Kyrie Irving and Nets coach, mentions a reliable source disclosing the dispute between the two

Since departing from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving has built a reputation of being a locker room problem. He first went to Boston to get out of LeBron James' shadow, then rumors began to emerge that he didn't get along with some of the Celtics' young players. His issues during his time with the Brooklyn Nets have been well documented.

Last season, the All-Star guard was one of the hottest topics in professional basketball. After refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he was reduced to a part-time player. He couldn't even be with his team during home games because of New York City's vaccine mandates.

Irving's decision caused a rift for the Nets, but it appears there may have already been issues before then. During a recent sit-down with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports, former player Olden Polynice spoke about an instance between head coach Steve Nash and Irving.

According to Polynice, Irving disrespected Nash during a team get together. He didn't reveal what was said, but implied there was no way the two could recover from it.

"I got it from a very reliable source, regardless of what they trying to sell."

"What he said, what Kyrie said to Steve Nash, they are never going to get along. Because he kind of disrespected him."

It's also worth noting that Kevin Durant wanted Nash fired this offseason along with general manager Sean Marks.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“This is somebody that will not make up a story”



Via



Olden Polynice says a ‘very reliable source’ told him that Kyrie Irving disrespected Steve Nash at Nash’s house“This is somebody that will not make up a story”Via @ScoopB Olden Polynice says a ‘very reliable source’ told him that Kyrie Irving disrespected Steve Nash at Nash’s house “This is somebody that will not make up a story”Via @ScoopB https://t.co/56gG9b0J83

Can Kyrie Irving salvage his reputation?

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns

If this story is true, it is the latest addition to a long list of instances where Kyrie Irving has caused problems behind the scenes. He and Durant essentially picked Nash as their head coach when they signed in Brooklyn. It makes this whole situation a really bad look for them

The question that has to be asked: Will Irving be able to salvage his reputation? He is on the path to being a phenomenal talent who never puts it all together.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Kyrie Irving's comeback season with the Nets is loading Kyrie Irving's comeback season with the Nets is loading 💯https://t.co/zye6Usmuqo

There is still a chance for the 30-year-old to change the perception around him. With Durant staying put, Brooklyn is once again viewed as a contender in the Eastern Conference.

If he can be a nightly fixture in the lineup and help the Nets make a deep run, fans will forgot about all the drama behind-the-scenes.

This is a big year for him as he is playing on a one-year deal. If he continues to do more of the same, it could greatly impact his future in the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by andrew.tysiak