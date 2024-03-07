Former NBA star Rex Chapman shockingly exposes AI-generated biography alternatives selling for $15

Following his NBA career, Rex Chapman wrote a book about his journey through the sport. After seeing that it was named a New York Times best seller, he was hit with some shocking news.

Upon posting about his memoir making the best seller list, someone commented with some shocking news. After attempting to search for the book, alternatives were found that had been written by AI.

Chapman did some further digging himself and found four different versions of a biography about him. All of them were AI generated and being sold at a much cheaper price.

In his book, Chapman talks about his time at the University of Kentucky along with his NBA career. He's also touches on some of the lower points of his life, mainly his recovery through addiction.

Luckily for Chapman and his fans, there are other places besides Amazon to get the correct version of the book. It can also be found at Barnes and Nobles, along with the publisher's webiste. A hardcover copy costs $27.99 while the e-book version sells for $14.99.

Breaking down Rex Chapman's NBA career

Before entering the NBA, Rex Chapman spent two years playing college basketball. During his two seasons at Kentucky, he averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Following his impressive play in college, Chapman entered his name into the 1988 NBA draft. He'd end up going eighth overall to the Charlotte Hornets. He'd play three-and-a-half seasons with the team before starting to bounce around the league.

Chapman's lone career accolade came during his first season. After averaging 16.9 PPG, he was named to the All-Rookie team.

Following his time in Charlotte, Chapman's next stop was the now Washington Wizards. He'd also end up playing three-and-a-half seasons with this franchise.

Next stop of Chapman's journey was the Miami Heat. However, it was very short lived. Chapman spent just one season in Miami before going on the move again.

The final stop in the league for Chapman was the Phoenix Suns. He'd play there from 1996 to 2000. At the age of 32, he decided that his 12th season would be his last.

In his entire career, Chapman appeared in 666 games. He finished with averages of 14.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG and 2.7 APG.

Following his playing days, Chapman managed to hang around the league in a varitey of ways. The Suns ended up hiring him as a scout before moving him to a front office role. Chapman ended up leaving there to become a scout for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Along with these roles, Chapman also enjoyed a brief stint as a commentator for TNT.