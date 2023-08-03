Former Nets player Terrence Williams, accused of defrauding NBA of $5,000,000, set to serve 10 years in prison: Reports

Former NBA player Terrence Williams will serve 10 years in prison after being found guilty of hatching a scheme to steal $5 million from the league's health care plan, according to the New York Post.

Williams was reportedly the mastermind behind the healthcare scam that involved 18 other former players.

Williams had pleaded guilty back in August 2022 to his plan to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. The scheme was to provide more coverage for former NBA players. According to reports, he must also pay more than $3.1 million in restitution and forfeitures.

Based on reports, the scheme bore fruit from 2017 to 2021, and Williams was aided by doctors and dentists. They allegedly submitted false invoices "replete with typos and inconsistencies" to the healthcare plan. These invoices were submitted for the reimbursement of medical expenses that were never incurred.

Williams was reportedly able to rope in 18 other former NBA players to aid him. Tony Allen, Sebastian Telfair, Glen Davis, and Shannon Brown are a few names allegedly involved in the scheme. According to the feds, Williams received $346,000 in kickbacks.

All those involved with Williams were charged with up to 20 years in prison.

Who is Terrence Williams?

Terrence Williams, despite being the 11th pick in the 2009 draft, had a short-lived career in the NBA. He was selected by the Nets but didn't stay with the team for long; he bounced around the league during his four-year NBA career.

Williams had a great start to his NBA career, playing 78 games in his rookie season. He averaged 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his first year. He was traded to the Houston Rockets after playing only 10 games. He didn't get much opportunity to play in Houston as he was waived in 2012.

The 6-foot-6 guard had another chance to secure a roster spot after he was given a 10-day contract by the Sacramento Kings. He ended up playing 18 games for the Kings, finishing the 2011-12 season with the team. But that was the last Sacramento fans would see of him.

Terrence Williams had a short stint playing for the Guangdong Southern Tigers before getting a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics. Due to his stellar play, he was given a multi-year contract by Boston; he would even have his chance to play in the postseason. However, it didn't last long as he was waived by the team during the offseason.

