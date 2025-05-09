Former Steph Curry teammate Monta Ellis compares Luka Doncic's Mavericks exit to his departure from Warriors

Looking at this NBA season as a whole, Luka Doncic being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers remains as the biggest moment. While speaking on the league-altering trade, one former player compared the blockbuster deal to a chapter of his own career.

Everyone was stunned by the Doncic trade, including the star guard himself. He was blindsided by the decision, as he expected to end his career in Dallas. However, Nico Harrison had other plans and opted to move him for Anthony Davis.

While appearing on the Out The Mud podcast, Monta Ellis compared himself to Luka Doncic to some degree. He drew similarities to the Mavs dealing Doncic and him being traded from the Golden State Warriors in 2012.

“I love Golden State, you know what I mean? They gave me my opportunity. The way it went down is what really hurt me or affected me. And it’s similar to what happened to Luka Doncic.”

While Ellis was a 20-plus point per game scorer at the end of his tenure with the Warriors, the franchise had a big decision to make. They opted to move the veteran to pave a path for a young Steph Curry to be the focal point in the backcourt. This ended up being the wise decision, as he blossomed into an MVP-level talent who delivered the Warriors multiple championships.

Shams Charania reflects on the night be broke the Luka Doncic trade

Seeing that Luka Doncic is one of the NBA's top stars, the news of him being traded instantly turned the basketball world on its side. Months removed from the ordeal, Shams Charania looked back on the night he broke arguably his biggest story.

Recently, Charania sat down with Front Office Sports to discuss a wide range of topics. As expected, the Doncic trade was one of the things that came up. Charania then went into a deep explanation of how he gathered the information of what was happening over the course of a few days.

When it came time to hit send, Charania admitted he was dealing with a lot of nerves. After his post went live, chaos quickly ensued. The longtime journalist that his phone was ringing off the hook for so long that it began to stop functioning properly.

"It was an out-of-body night. Even afterwards. My phone had 300 messages. Call on call on call. I took a few calls—a couple people around the league, Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith. SportsCenter producer Tom DeCorte called me a few times. I had to take his call because he was wondering what everyone else was wondering—did I get hacked?

My phone was malfunctioning. It was overheating."

Charania did not get hacked, and his information was legit. Doncic now finds himself in LA, where he joins a long list of all-time talent to suit up for the iconic franchise.

