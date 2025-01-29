Former Stephen Curry's teammate reveals the secrets of cat-obsessed NBA stars

NBA players, like Stephen Curry, don't usually get to spend a lot of time at home, or at least as much as they would like to. That's why, more often than not, those who have pets have to rely on someone else to take care of them. Whether it's a friend, family or a trained professional, they usually need someone to keep their pets out of harm's way.

That hasn't stopped Jordan Poole from adopting as many cats as he possibly can. Moreover, he also looked to convince his teammates to get one for them.

Talking to the Washington Post, the Wizards star talked about his love for cats, how much he loves to adopt from the local shelter, and how he tries to get his NBA colleagues to join him:

“A lot of guys are dog people, but just the energy [and] the way I talk about them, the pictures and videos and stuff that I show them, it just gives them a little bit more interest,” Poole said.

“So I give them a different perspective. Maybe they’re not as much maintenance, but they’re still a really dope companion and friend to have. You don’t have to really take them out three or four times a day. You can still get your rest. Normally [my peers] like to explore it. I’ve had a lot of friends and teammates who are also cat people.”

The former Golden State Warriors guard also hinted at getting Stephen Curry to get a cat as well:

“I may or may not have convinced Steph to get a cat,” Poole continued.

The aforementioned article called Poole 'the lead crusader of the Secret Society of NBA Cat Dads,' a title he has proudly carried since he adopted Kai and Cota from the San Francisco Animal Care & Control in 2019.

Jordan Poole still loves "most" of his former teammates, like Stephen Curry

Jordan Poole hasn't been in the Bay area for two years now, but there's no love lost between him and most of his former teammates.

When Stephen Curry and the Warriors faced Poole's Wizards, he acknowledged that he held most of them in high regard, most likely referring to Draymond Green as the exception:

“I love those guys over there,” Poole said of the Warriors. “I love most of those guys over there,” he added.

Green recently apologized for punching Poole in practice, an incident that most likely marked the beginning of the end for him there.

Things didn't pan out as Poole would have hoped for with Stephen Curry and Warriors. But at least he got to spread his love for cats and get more players into them in the nation's capital.

