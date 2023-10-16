Former Suns lottery pick Josh Jackson accused of assaulting a woman after boasting about having $12,000,000 in bank account: Reports

Former top five pick Josh Jackson finds himself in headlines for all the wrong reasons. He has recently been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while staying at a New York hotel.

The woman believed she was going to Josh Jackson's hotel room for a party, but that was not the case. When she got there, he was the only one there. Jackson then did a series of things in attempts to impress the woman. Among his actions was stating that he had over $12 million in his bank account.

Later on in the night, the woman stated that Jackson sexually assaulted her. She eventually got out of the room and went to a pharmacy to obtain a morning after pill.

Along with facing charges of sexual assault, Josh Jackson might also be on the hook for robbery. The victim is seeking damages for her home after two women broke in and robbed her. She believes that those women were sent there by Jackson.

The women came to the victim's house because they believed she had stolen a watch from Jackson that night. After physically assaulting her, they proceeded to rob her apartment.

When did Josh Jackson last play in the NBA?

Josh Jackson began his NBA journey in 2017 when he was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fourth overall pick. Despite high expectations for the 6-foot-8 guard, things did not pan out for him.

After just five seasons, Jackson already finds himself out of the league. Three of those five years, he didn't even play the entire campaign. Following a two-year stint with the Suns, Jackson found himself on the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in just 22 games before he was on the move again.

Jackson's last full season in the league came in 2021 as a member of the Detroit Pistons. In 2022, he played in a combined 51 games for the Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

In 291 career games, Jackson has averages 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Despite only being 26 years old, his time in the league might be at an end. No matter what kind of potential he may have, no franchise is going to take him on with his off-the-court actions hanging over him.