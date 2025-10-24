Former Super Bowl Champ Makes Major Victor Wembanyama Admission in Comparison to Michael Jordan

Victor Wembanyama has long been regarded as a generational talent on par with some of the greatest players in basketball history. But according to former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, Wembanyama could be the greatest generational player of all time, even better than Michael Jordan. In his Pivot podcast, Clark ranked Wembanyama at the top of his generational talent list, putting him over Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kevin Durant. &quot;Victor Wembanyama is the most talented basketball player that has ever lived, a generational talent,&quot; Clark said. &quot;I got to see probably four or five (generational talents) in my life. Michael Jordan, for sure. Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. These are dudes that at the time they came into the league, in my opinion, we had never seen anything like them.&quot;&quot;Victor Wembanyama is at the top. Size, speed, agility, skill, explosion, timing, everything.&quot;His comments came after Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a rousing 125-92 opening-night win against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. There, Wembanyama put up 40 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks in 30 minutes of action, outplaying Mavericks star Anthony Davis in the process. Standing at 7-foot-5 this season, Wembanyama is expected to take a leap in his third year in the NBA, following an All-Star season last year, which was cut short by a blood clot on his shoulder. In 46 games in his sophomore season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game to solidify himself as the Spurs' cornerstone in the foreseeable future. Victor Wembanyama does not want to continue losing with the SpursNow in his third year in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama expressed a refusal to continue losing. Following their win against the Mavericks, Wembanyam said the Spurs needed to make a statement in their first game of the 2025-2026 season as he has grown tired of losing in his first two seasons in the league. &quot;We needed to make a statement. We're all tired of losing….and that's the truth,&quot; he said. &quot;I saw what it's like to be confronted with potentially losing a lot... I'm not taking this for granted anymore.”The Spurs finished with 22 wins in Wembanyama's first season in the NBA before winning 34 games last year. Carrying the momentum of their first win, the Spurs have been poised for a breakthrough season with Wembanyama, and last season's Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle leading the charge.