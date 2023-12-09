Former Warriors' Exec Bob Myers reveals he ‘regrets’ passing on Haliburton in 2020 NBA draft: "Should have known then"

Former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers regrets passing up on Tyrese Haliburton. The breakout guard was selected 12th in the 2020 NBA draft, while the Warriors took James Wiseman with the second overall pick. Wiseman has since been traded to the Detroit Pistons after failing to crack Steve Kerr's rotation.

Speaking on a recent episode of "ESPN Countdown," Myers noted how Haliburton's personality and leadership skills should have swayed him to select the playmaking guard.

"He made a ton of shots, and we looked at each other and said, 'he might be pretty good,'" Myers said. "What bothers me more than anything was his workout was good (but) when we met with him after, I should have known then because of how he is as a person and as a leader."

Haliburton has emerged as one of the hottest commodities in the NBA this season. His exceptional play has helped the Indiana Pacers surge to the in-season tournament finals, where they will face the LA Lakers for a chance at winning the inaugural cup.

With a national audience watching on, Haliburton has quickly established himself as a rising star and has helped grow the Pacers' attractiveness as a rising team in the Eastern Conference.

Tyrese Haliburton aims to use Indiana Pacers' in-season tournament run to attract new stars

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Tyrese Haliburton hopes that the Indiana Pacers' run to the in-season tournament finals can be a recruiting tool for other star players in the league.

"Tyrese Haliburton wants to have that kind of impact in Indiana," Wojnarowski said. "This is a team with salary cap space and draft picks. He knows that his team's president, Kevin Pritchard, has been aggressive this past year.

"Trying to chase players like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in Toronto. Offering big trade packages for players who could be free agents in the near future.

"What changes the equation for the Pacers now is they know they have a pied-piper... Haliburton's mission right now is to use this tournament, use this season, to start making the case to players around the league, 'come play with me in Indiana.'"

Haliburton will know that he's currently viewed as one of the most exciting prospects in the NBA. He will also be aware of the Pacers' treasure trove of tradeable assets. If he continues to impress, and his team continues to take strides toward becoming a playoff contender, star players will sit up and take notice.

Whether Kevin Pritchard shows some patience or looks to make a big trade before the February 8 deadline will remain to be seen. Still, there's no denying that based on their current trajectory, Indiana will be a legitimate threat in the coming years.