Former Warriors GM laments not teaming up LeBron James and Steph Curry as “perfect complements”

During a recent NBA countdown segment leading up to the Lakers versus Warriors matchup on Saturday, former Warriors President Bob Myers expressed his fascination with the idea of a LeBron James and Steph Curry partnership.

Myers highlighted how their respective skill sets complement each other flawlessly and suggested that they would seamlessly gel together on the court.

"I wish we could've seen (LeBron James and Steph Curry) play on the same team. ... You know why? They are perfect complements to each other."

Myers continued:

"Forget that they're mega-stars and on the most popular teams in the NBA.

"Curry and LeBron complement each other on the basketball court. LeBron is a point forward, one of the best passers ever, and Curry is moving off the ball. We'll probably not going to get to see it."

Steph Curry and LeBron James are frequently portrayed as rivals rather than allies, a dynamic well-known to avid basketball fans.

Their intense playoff matchups from 2015 to 2018, particularly in the NBA Finals, are etched in the memory of fans. Curry came out on top against James in three of four instances during that period, significantly shaping the narrative in their rivalry.

Even after all these years, it appears that the rivalry between the two basketball icons continues unabated. Nonetheless, the idea of LeBron James and Steph Curry joining forces is not a novel concept. It's a scenario many enthusiasts, including former Warriors GM Bob Myers, have yearned for.

Although Myers conceded that the likelihood of such a pairing materializing is slim, it's difficult not to envision the mesmerizing potential of LeBron and Steph sharing the court.

With LeBron's exceptional playmaking, finishing prowess and pinpoint passing skills, he would undoubtedly find Curry with precision passes, capitalizing on Curry's unparalleled shooting ability, floor spacing expertise and relentless off-ball movement.

Such a dynamic duo would afford James boundless freedom to orchestrate plays on the court.

2024 Olympic Games could see LeBron James and Steph Curry play together

Steph Curry might find himself alongside LeBron James on the court, an opportunity that has long been speculated. Interestingly, this prospect could materialize sooner than expected, possibly during the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Following Team USA's disappointing performance in the FIBA World Cup this year, there has been a surge of commitment from elite NBA players to represent their country and reclaim the gold medal.

Notably, both LeBron and Curry have voiced their intention to join forces and spearhead Team USA's campaign this summer.

