Former Warriors guard dismisses ejection blame on Draymond Green citing one reason.

Draymond Green got ejected in the first four minutes of the Golden State Warriors win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. It was the fourth time Draymond Green was ejected this season. Green's dismissal drew headshakes from Stephen Curry. Not many in the media are jumping on Green's behavior for this ejection.

Former Golden State Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas is one of those. He went on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Nightcap" to discuss Draymond Green's ejection. Arenas thought the official went too far on this one.

“This is a one on one conversation. It is not like he is yelling at the refs loud. Whatever he is saying is him and the referee. So it is between him and the ref, he can't say he was trying to upstage him,” Arenas said. “(The ref) decided to give him a tech. That’s the one I don’t like.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arenas thought he did not deserve the first technical because he was arguing the call normally in a private manner, not attempting to upstage the officials.

Arenas understood why Green was upset. He admitted that the officials went too far and knew that a second technical was coming. However, he did not think he deserved the first technical foul because he did not try to upstage the referee.

Should Draymond Green stop arguing with refs?

Shannon Sharpe rebutted, saying Draymond Green cannot be the one to argue calls for the Warriors, even if the foul was not on him. He thought Green deserved the ejection because he gets away with more arguments than most players due to his reputation.

“He is their worst negotiator,” Sharpe said. “If any other player was in the officials was in the officials face like Draymond, he would get tossed on a nightly basis.”

Gilbert Arenas agreed. They both laughed at the idea of Green being the one to try to get a referee to change their call.

Sharpe also proposed the idea that the Warriors may be giving up on the season. He said he would not be surprised if the Warriors benched Steph Curry if the Houston Rockets caught them for the final play-in spot.

The Rockets are one game behind the Warriors after they moved their win streak to a league-high 10 games. If the Warriors get the tenth seed, they will have a tough hill to climb, as they would need to win two road games just to get the eighth seed in the first round of the playoffs.