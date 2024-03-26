Former Warriors guard draws NBA parallels to Kendrick Lamar’s feud with Drake and J. Cole

Gilbert Arenas loves to give out hot takes on his show, “Gil’s Arena.” However, when it came to the latest debate in hip-hop, Arenas did not choose sides. He instead compared the beef to his NBA fandom.

The beef referenced is between Kendrick Lamar and Future on one side and Drake and J. Cole on the other.

All of the rappers have worked together, but they have started a fresh feud. It gained popularity after Lamar delivered a fiery diss verse on one of Future's new tunes. In the verse, Lamar criticizes Drake and J. Cole, claiming that he is far superior to both of the other hip-hop megastars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now the hip-hop community is picking which rapper to support. The topic came up on Gilbert Arenas’ show and he was not here to pick sides.

“That’s little kid s**t, I ain’t picking nobody’s side,” Arenas said.

Arenas went on to say he likes all of the mentioned rappers' music. He refused to say one was better than the other. He compared it to the G.O.A.T. debate in basketball.

“There is no picking sides, it’s just like basketball. I like Kobe, I like LeBron, I like Jordan. I don’t have to pick. The f**k I have to pick for. They’re all different. One is a pop star and the other two are rappers. I don’t have to choose, they’re different,” Arenas said.

He went further with his NBA analogy. He said he always had love for the stars and greats of each space, even when they were beefing. He brought up a legendary Laker duo as an example.

“When Shaq and Kobe were having their problems, I was watching the Lakers games and I was watching the Miami games. If they were both on at the same time, one was going to be in the big box, one was going to be in the little box, and switch it at halftime,” Arenas said.

Arenas also stated that he didn't understand the dispute between the rappers. He found it surprising that Drake and Future were feuding after collaborating on a full album. When asked which artist was the best rapper, he refused to name one.

Gilbert Arenas takes a dig on Paul Pierce's comments on Celtics

Gilbert Arenas said the Celtics' storied history is not all that it is cracked up to be.

Arenas called out the Celtics, saying they have not done enough winning in the last 30 years to claim greatness. They have had one NBA title (2008) since 1990. Arenas said the Celtics titles came at a different time when the league only had eight teams.

“We just caught up? Laker fans just caught up to a group whose whole legacy of championships was built with eight teams,” Arenas said.

“I’m just going to be honest, and me being petty, I’m pretty sure first of all 95 percent of the championships were created before Paul Pierce was even born, that’s one. I don’t know if anybody’s even alive to remember when they won championships back in those 50’s days.”

Expand Tweet

The comments were directed at Celtics legend Paul Pierce, who stood up for the Celtics as one of the best franchises in the league while criticizing Lakers fans.