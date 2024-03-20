Former Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas claims an unsavory Lamar Odom locker room rumor is true

Lamar Odom has had plenty of stories. He has told some himself. Others have been reported by media outlets like TMZ as Odom struggled with various addictions. He was also tabloid fodder as the partner of Khloe Kardashian.

Now, former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas is continuing his leaky faucet ways and sharing some controversial stories about the former LA Laker. Arenas recently spoke about a time he played with Lamar Odom in the BIG3 Basketball League, claiming that a rumored story about Odom is true.

“He was on my BIG3 team. They were playing in Charlotte," Arenas said. "They said after the game the coach did the speech in the locker room and Lamar Odom was in the shower watching porn. Just watching it like nothing happened, just watching. Like he’s watching game film, but he is just watching porn.”

Arenas said he was befuddled by Odom's move. He said Odom even carried on a conversation with others like he was watching something normal.

Arenas has become well known for his hot takes and wild stories on his podcast. He recently got in hot water for telling stories about Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele.

Lamar Odom joins Caitlyn Jenner for new sports podcast

Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner are joining forces to start a podcast. The former athletes and ex-members of the Kardashian reality TV family empire are collaborating for a new show.

The show references their former days with the famous family. It will be called “Keeping Up with Sports.” Both appeared on the long-running reality show multiple times. The show will be hosted by sports podcaster Zach Hirsch.

The two are familiar and former in-laws. Odom was married to Jenner’s ex-stepdaughter, Khloe Kardashian, from 2009 until 2016, when their divorce was finalized. The two had a tumultuous relationship along the way.

Jenner was married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner from 1991 until 2015 before her transition. They have two world-famous daughters in Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Odom was an NBA player for 14 seasons. Jenner is a former Olympic champion, winning gold in the decathlon in 1976.

The show aims to discuss the news in sports. It will also aim to dive into what makes up the mind of an athlete. No guests have been confirmed in the show’s trailer and promos. TMZ reported that boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard will be the first guest on the pod.

The show will also not shy away from the reality and off-field lives of its two co-hosts. The show’s trailer teases a conversation about Odom’s mishaps including the day he overdosed and was hospitalized. Jenner also discussed turning her one athletic achievement into a lifelong career in fame.