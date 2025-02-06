Former Warriors star hints at Pat Riley's replacement after Heat President's soured Jimmy Butler relationship leads to blockbuster trade

Miami Heat president Pat Riley and NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler have been tangled in a messy public dispute over the last few weeks. The well-documented clash seemed to stem from Butler pushing for a trade back in December. That led to Riley pushing back with a team-issued suspension.

Riley is one of the most experienced figures in the NBA, and the 79-year-old executive has established himself as one of the best executives in the game over the last 15 years. However, according to former Golden State Warriors forward DeMarcus Cousins, one former NBA executive could be the perfect replacement for Riley if and when he chooses to leave the Miami job.

Speaking on FanDuel's "Run it Back" on Thursday, Cousins believes Bob Myers could be a potential candidate to fill the shoes of the legendary Riley.

"My conspiracy theory is this. With Pat walking out the door a name that has been really quiet lately, Bob Myers going to Miami. He'd be top-notch for that," Cousins said.

Cousins went on to mention Kevin Durant, whom Myers brought over to the Warriors in 2016, as one of the reasons Myers could be an attractive hire:

"KD is still floating around," Cousins added.

Myers, 49, has had an extensive career in the sports world. After graduating from UCLA, the Bay Area native worked as a commentator and sports agent. More recently, he has worked as an ESPN analyst and a consultant for the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Myers is known in NBA circles for his successful 11-year stint as the general manager of Golden State. He was instrumental in building a powerhouse in Northern California, with the Warriors winning four championships during his reign. Myers was also named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.

Riley isn't showing signs of slowing down and remains a pillar in the Heat organization. He started as a coach with Miami back in 1995. He moved into an executive role in 2008 and helped guide the Heat to NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Pat Riley is considered one of the greatest coaches in NBA history

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley looks on during the game between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at FTX Arena. (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Pat Riley's NBA journey has been littered with monumental achievements and many personal accolades. Over 58 years in the NBA, the legendary figure has had tremendous success as a player, coach and executive. Riley is considered one of the game's great basketball minds and is regarded by many as one of the all-time great coaches.

The former shooting guard earned his first assistant coaching gig with the LA Lakers in 1979 and gradually worked his way up from there. In 1981, Riley was named the Lakers coach, and he went on to win championships with the organization in 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988.

After a successful spell with the Lakers, Riley spent 15 more seasons coaching in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. In 2006, he led Miami to the franchise's first-ever NBA title. Riley was named the NBA's Coach of the Year thrice.

