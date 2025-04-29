"Found my joy" - Jimmy Butler seemingly disses Heat after playoffs exit and Warriors going up 3-1

Jimmy Butler seemingly took shots at the Miami Heat following their playoff exit and the Golden State Warriors going up 3-1 on the Houston Rockets the same night on Monday. The Heat suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing Game 4 by 55 points and getting swept in the first round in their first postseason without Butler since 2020.
Meanwhile, Butler guided his new team, the Warriors, to a 109-106 win by making the final two free throws to ice the game. After the contest, Butler reiterated his "playing with joy" comments, saying:
"I'd die for these guys, for real. It's so much fun. I got my joy back, as some would say."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Jimmy Butler was responsible for the Warriors getting one step closer to the second round after dropping 27 points, five rebounds and six assists on just 12 attempts. He went 12 of 12 from the free-throw line. Before making the lead-extending free throws at the end, Butler grabbed the crucial defensive rebound with the Warriors down just one and the Rockets' bigs lurking after an Alperen Sengun miss.
Jimmy Butler makes crucial injury return in Game 4
Jimmy Butler missed Game 3, but the Warriors handled the business behind another Steph Curry masterclass. However, with the two-time MVP struggling in Game 4, the Warriors couldn't have asked for a better comeback performance from Butler.
Despite dealing with a glute injury, Butler played a physical game, going toe-to-toe with the Rockets. The Warriors needed that in the second half, especially with Draymond Green in foul trouble and missing most of the final two quarters. Butler produced an excellent two-way display, carrying the load on defense for Green and on offense for Curry in that span.
There were concerns about him aggravating the injury late, but the two-time NBA finalist stayed in the game.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.