"Four motherf**kers on me, motherf**ker wide open right here ... I don't care about the results" - LeBron James hits back at critics who question his style of play

LeBron James is one of the best players in NBA history. He has achieved almost everything in basketball. Even as he enters Year 20, James is hungry for more success. However, LeBron has never backed down from any challenge in his career.

In the most recent appearance on "The Shop," King James spoke about how he doesn't fear missing a shot. The four-time champion has made and missed shots throughout his long NBA career. He is often criticized for not being clutch, but it doesn't affect James.

James revealed that he cared about the consequences of missing a shot when he was younger. He said:

"I cared about what everybody else thought, I don't give a F**k now ... It probably changes to me probably about 25. I spend like seven years and then I went to Miami that first year and everything was still about what everybody else thought and then I was just like, 'I don't give a f**k everybody, nobody think, I'm him, if I don't take it, who gonna take it.'"

LeBron James has one of the highest basketball IQs in the NBA. He often navigates the game a step ahead of the opponent. James can make winning plays, even against a tough defense. It doesn't always have to be a bucket. Sometimes, it's a crafty pass. However, he has often been criticized for doing that as well. LeBron said:

"I get s**t for making the right play. Four mo**********s on me, mo********** wide open right here, like we are a team and I trust him, why wouldn't I throw it to him, I don't care about the results."

King James can make the teammates around him better. He is one of the most willing passers, which has been the main recipe for his success.

Can LeBron James turn things around for the LA Lakers next season?

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is entering his 20th year in the league. However, there are still high expectations from him and the Lakers. King James will be locked in to bring in his best.

He has been working in the offseason; an indication of that was his performance in the Drew League. James is entering the twilight years of his career, but before calling it quits, he wants to win a few more championships.

The Lakers as they are still dealing with the Russell Westbrook situation. However, with or without him, the Lakers could be competitive.

