“Fr they ugly”: Fans blast LaVar Ball as first images of newly designed runners by Big Baller Brand emerge

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is back, and he is not alone. Also making a return is the Big Baller Brand with the newest iteration of their pricey sneakers.

Legion Hoops, the popular basketball X(formerly Twitter) account, recently uploaded pictures of the new BBB sneaker, and not everybody is a fan.

A user running a celtics fan account quickly replied "Fr they ugly".

LaVar Ball has never been one to shy away from controversy. The images of the latest shoe from the presumed defunct BBB shoe line shared across social media have got people talking and most are not impressed.

The majority of the fans did not like the new shoe design. Words like 'ugly', 'embarrassing', and 'horrible' were used to describe the shoes.

Somebody said the shoes "would be big in retirement homes".

Yet another person remarked, "These are hideous".

A video of Lavar hyping a black colorway of the shoes had previously been posted and the reaction had been brutal. It doesn't seem like the fans are connecting with the shoes at all.

Some extreme fan reactions went as far as claiming the shoes Lonzo was wearing conributed to his injuries. This same point of view was allegedly expressed by the Lonzo's former team, the Lakers medical staff. This allegations are yet to be substantiated.

Lavar Ball and the Big Baller Brand

Lavar's Big Baller Brand took a hit when his son Lonzo Ball left the brand. The first shoes designed by the BBB never took off in the market. Customers complained they were not happy with the quality of the $695 shoe.

After Lonzo left the brand, he trashed the ZO2 shoe named after him, saying they were not ready yet. Lonzo said:

"Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready. No one knows this, but D-Mo had a backpack, and he had like an extra four pairs of shoes in there, because I had to switch them every quarter, because they would just rip."

Both of Lavar Ball's sons have credited him for the way he raised them up, training them to be great basketballers. Getting people to buy in into the BBB shoeline, still remains a tall order.