France vs Georgia Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 7 | EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 07, 2025 13:45 GMT
Guerschon Yabusele and France faced Goga Bitadze and Georgia in their round of 16 matchup at EuroBasket 2025. France had been close to perfect in the group stage, losing one game while winning four to book their ticket to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Georgia had barely scraped by in Group C, advancing to the round of 16 thanks to their win over Spain. The team had a 2-3 record in the group stage, losing to Italy, Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sunday’s game opened with Georgia and France exchanging points in the paint. Kamar Baldwin and Tornike Shengelia led the charge for their team, combining for 16 points. New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier opened the scoring for their team, combining for 13 points in the first quarter.

Despite Georgia’s strong start, France’s pressure in the paint kept the game close during the opening minutes. The French looked to take the lead but kept missing the mark from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Georgia continued to be efficient from the perimeter, ending the first quarter with a four-point advantage (24-20).

The second quarter saw Georgia maintain its lead with excellent offense in the paint. The team also did well to keep the French at bay with their tight defense. A tough 3-pointer from Alexander Mamukelashvili saw the team's lead balloon to seven points with six minutes left in the second quarter (33-26).

France tightened up on the interior and made life hard for Georgia, while it converted on the other end, making it a two-point game with three minutes left in the second quarter (33-31). Georgia's cold streak only got worse, as France took the lead with two minutes left in the second (35-33).

Georgia broke its scoreless streak in the closing minutes of the first half, as Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer to give his team a three-point lead. France answered back on the other end, making it a one-point game ahead of halftime (38-37).

France opened the second half of play with a 7-2 run, quickly taking a four-point lead. Georgia responded with free throws from Shengelia and Bitadze, and a 3-pointer from Mamukelashvili put the team back up by two midway through the third quarter (46-44).

France turned to attacking the paint to cut into its opponent's lead, but couldn't convert inside. Meanwhile, Bitadze added six points, as Baldwin, Mamukelashvili and Shengelia also contributed, keeping Georgia in the lead by four points ahead of the fourth quarter (58-54).

France vs Georgia player stats and box score for Sept. 7

France

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Sylvain FRANCISCO112/8
(25%)		2/6
(33%)		5/5
(100%)		2216
Elie OKOBO21/7
(14%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		223-5
Nadir HIFI/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Timothe LUWAWU-CABARROT21/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		120
Guerschon YABUSELE *124/8
(50%)		1/5
(20%)		3/5
(60%)		2231-4
Isaia CORDINIER *42/3
(67%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		2121-10
Theo MALEDON *41/4
(25%)		0/1
(0%)		2/4
(50%)		11111-3
Mouhammadou JAITEH *94/8
(50%)		/
(%)		1/1
(100%)		63130
Zaccharie RISACHER41/5
(20%)		0/3
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		43114
Jaylen HOARD63/3
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		213-4
Bilal COULIBALY *00/3
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		33-4
Georgia

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Rati ANDRONIKASHVILI00/2
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		1222-1
Alexander MAMUKELASHVILI *124/10
(40%)		2/4
(50%)		2/3
(67%)		622118
Kakhaber JINTCHARADZE0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		10
Beka BURJANADZE31/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		11-3
Giorgi SHERMADINI41/4
(25%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		2211-6
Duda SANADZE *00/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		121-4
George KORSANTIA/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Aleksandre PHEVADZE/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Tornike SHENGELIA *165/7
(71%)		1/2
(50%)		5/6
(83%)		71115
Goga BITADZE *61/4
(25%)		0/1
(0%)		4/4
(100%)		11110
Kamar BALDWIN *176/8
(75%)		3/4
(75%)		2/2
(100%)		32225
Giorgi OCHKHIKIDZE0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		14116
