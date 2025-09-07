France vs Georgia Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 7 | EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16

Guerschon Yabusele and France faced Goga Bitadze and Georgia in their round of 16 matchup at EuroBasket 2025. France had been close to perfect in the group stage, losing one game while winning four to book their ticket to the round of 16.

Ad

Meanwhile, Georgia had barely scraped by in Group C, advancing to the round of 16 thanks to their win over Spain. The team had a 2-3 record in the group stage, losing to Italy, Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sunday’s game opened with Georgia and France exchanging points in the paint. Kamar Baldwin and Tornike Shengelia led the charge for their team, combining for 16 points. New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier opened the scoring for their team, combining for 13 points in the first quarter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite Georgia’s strong start, France’s pressure in the paint kept the game close during the opening minutes. The French looked to take the lead but kept missing the mark from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Georgia continued to be efficient from the perimeter, ending the first quarter with a four-point advantage (24-20).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The second quarter saw Georgia maintain its lead with excellent offense in the paint. The team also did well to keep the French at bay with their tight defense. A tough 3-pointer from Alexander Mamukelashvili saw the team's lead balloon to seven points with six minutes left in the second quarter (33-26).

Ad

France tightened up on the interior and made life hard for Georgia, while it converted on the other end, making it a two-point game with three minutes left in the second quarter (33-31). Georgia's cold streak only got worse, as France took the lead with two minutes left in the second (35-33).

Georgia broke its scoreless streak in the closing minutes of the first half, as Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer to give his team a three-point lead. France answered back on the other end, making it a one-point game ahead of halftime (38-37).

Ad

France opened the second half of play with a 7-2 run, quickly taking a four-point lead. Georgia responded with free throws from Shengelia and Bitadze, and a 3-pointer from Mamukelashvili put the team back up by two midway through the third quarter (46-44).

France turned to attacking the paint to cut into its opponent's lead, but couldn't convert inside. Meanwhile, Bitadze added six points, as Baldwin, Mamukelashvili and Shengelia also contributed, keeping Georgia in the lead by four points ahead of the fourth quarter (58-54).

Ad

France vs Georgia player stats and box score for Sept. 7

France

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Sylva in FRANCIS CO 11 2/8

(25%) 2/6

(33%) 5/5

(100%) 2 2 1 6 El ie OKO BO 2 1/7

(14%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 2 2 3 -5 Nad ir HI FI /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Timot he LUWAWU-CABARR OT 2 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 0 Guersch on YABUSELE * 12 4/8

(50%) 1/5

(20%) 3/5

(60%) 2 2 3 1 -4 Isa ia CORDINIER * 4 2/3

(67%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2 1 2 1 -10 Th eo MALEDON * 4 1/4

(25%) 0/1

(0%) 2/4

(50%) 1 1 1 1 1 -3 Mouhammad ou JAITEH * 9 4/8

(50%) /

(%) 1/1

(100%) 6 3 1 3 0 Zacchar ie RISACH ER 4 1/5

(20%) 0/3

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 4 3 1 1 4 Jayl en HOA RD 6 3/3

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 1 3 -4 Bil al COULIBALY * 0 0/3

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 3 3 -4

Ad

Georgia

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Ra ti ANDRONIKASHVI LI 0 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 2 2 2 -1 Alexand er MAMUKELASHVILI * 12 4/10

(40%) 2/4

(50%) 2/3

(67%) 6 2 2 1 1 8 Kakhab er JINTCHARAD ZE 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 0 Be ka BURJANAD ZE 3 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 1 1 -3 Gior gi SHERMADI NI 4 1/4

(25%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 2 2 1 1 -6 Du da SANADZE * 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 2 1 -4 Geor ge KORSANT IA /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Aleksand re PHEVAD ZE /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Torni ke SHENGELIA * 16 5/7

(71%) 1/2

(50%) 5/6

(83%) 7 1 1 1 5 Go ga BITADZE * 6 1/4

(25%) 0/1

(0%) 4/4

(100%) 1 1 1 10 Kam ar BALDWIN * 17 6/8

(75%) 3/4

(75%) 2/2

(100%) 3 2 2 2 5 Gior gi OCHKHIKID ZE 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 4 1 1 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More