France vs Iceland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 4 | EuroBasket 2025

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 04, 2025 13:16 GMT
France vs Iceland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 4
France vs Iceland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 4 (Credits: Getty)

France, featuring a healthy roster of NBA talent, faced Iceland for its final group game of EuroBasket 2025. Heading into Thursday’s matchup, France had won three games and held the third position in Group D, after losing one game to Israel.

Meanwhile, Iceland was in last after losing all four of its group stage games to Slovenia, Poland, Belgium and Israel. With the fate of both teams sealed, fans got to witness a free-flowing game.

The game started with France relentlessly attacking the paint, quickly building a double-digit deficit halfway through the first quarter. Meanwhile, Iceland failed to match France’s pace, missing most of their shots in the first quarter.

France maintained its presence inside, drawing fouls and shooting free throws, bringing the team’s lead up to 27 points ahead of the second quarter. Iceland struggled hard during the opening minutes, making just four out of 21 attempts. Meanwhile, France went 15-for-20 in the first.

also-read-trending Trending

Martin Hermannsson led Iceland in the second quarter, looking to get the team back into the game. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers, cutting into the deficit, but their opponents responded swiftly.

The second quarter saw France stretching the defense with its perimeter shooting, getting up to eight makes in 13 3-pointer attempts. This spelled trouble for Iceland as the gap between the teams continued growing.

Heading into the break, Elie Okobo led the way for France, scoring 10 points, shooting 3-for-3. Zachharie Risacher was also efficient, recording nine points in the first half after going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Tryggvi Hlinason joined Iceland’s attack with Hermannsson, recording eight points, three rebounds and two blocks in the first half. France headed to the tunnel with a 32-point lead after hitting 68% of its shots, while holding Iceland to 29%.

France continued its domination in the third quarter, led by Risacher and Mouhammadou Jaiteh, who got up to 13 points on seven field-goal attempts. Iceland's defense simply had no answers for the French, who continued to find the basket, scoring at all three levels.

Meanwhile, Martin Hermannsson seemed to be the only one who could find the bottom of the net for Iceland, reaching 15 points through three quarters. Iceland faced a mountain ahead of the fourth quarter after being down by 44 points.

France vs Iceland player stats and box score for Sept. 4

France

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Sylvain FRANCISCO31/4
(25%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		251122
Elie OKOBO103/3
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		2/3
(67%)		211119
Nadir HIFI113/6
(50%)		3/6
(50%)		2/2
(100%)		3112
Timothe LUWAWU-CABARROT52/3
(67%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		11119
Guerschon YABUSELE *104/6
(67%)		0/2
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		433128
Isaia CORDINIER *42/4
(50%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		3218
Theo MALEDON *73/8
(38%)		1/5
(20%)		/
(%)		2521322
Mouhammadou JAITEH *135/7
(71%)		/
(%)		3/6
(50%)		5111121
Zaccharie RISACHER156/7
(86%)		3/4
(75%)		/
(%)		631128
Jaylen HOARD84/6
(67%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		6111120
Bilal COULIBALY *41/4
(25%)		0/1
(0%)		2/2
(100%)		511121
Iceland

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Aegir STEINARSSON00/1
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		13-5
Hilmar HENNINGSSON *72/10
(20%)		1/4
(25%)		2/2
(100%)		1111-24
Jon Axel GUDMUNDSSON21/3
(33%)		0/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		211-14
Elvar FRIDRIKSSON51/4
(25%)		0/1
(0%)		3/3
(100%)		121-25
Almar Orri ATLASON00/5
(0%)		0/5
(0%)		/
(%)		112-20
Kari JONSSON0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		11-11
Kristinn PALSSON00/3
(0%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		111-17
Martin HERMANNSSON *156/8
(75%)		3/3
(100%)		/
(%)		2111-25
Orri GUNNARSSON *52/11
(18%)		1/6
(17%)		/
(%)		623-27
Tryggvi HLINASON *83/5
(60%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		511122-24
Styrmir THRASTARSON10/1
(0%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		124
Sigtryggur BJORNSSON *31/5
(20%)		1/4
(25%)		/
(%)		11221-32
