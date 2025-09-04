France vs Iceland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 4 | EuroBasket 2025

France, featuring a healthy roster of NBA talent, faced Iceland for its final group game of EuroBasket 2025. Heading into Thursday’s matchup, France had won three games and held the third position in Group D, after losing one game to Israel.

Meanwhile, Iceland was in last after losing all four of its group stage games to Slovenia, Poland, Belgium and Israel. With the fate of both teams sealed, fans got to witness a free-flowing game.

The game started with France relentlessly attacking the paint, quickly building a double-digit deficit halfway through the first quarter. Meanwhile, Iceland failed to match France’s pace, missing most of their shots in the first quarter.

France maintained its presence inside, drawing fouls and shooting free throws, bringing the team’s lead up to 27 points ahead of the second quarter. Iceland struggled hard during the opening minutes, making just four out of 21 attempts. Meanwhile, France went 15-for-20 in the first.

Martin Hermannsson led Iceland in the second quarter, looking to get the team back into the game. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers, cutting into the deficit, but their opponents responded swiftly.

The second quarter saw France stretching the defense with its perimeter shooting, getting up to eight makes in 13 3-pointer attempts. This spelled trouble for Iceland as the gap between the teams continued growing.

Heading into the break, Elie Okobo led the way for France, scoring 10 points, shooting 3-for-3. Zachharie Risacher was also efficient, recording nine points in the first half after going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Tryggvi Hlinason joined Iceland’s attack with Hermannsson, recording eight points, three rebounds and two blocks in the first half. France headed to the tunnel with a 32-point lead after hitting 68% of its shots, while holding Iceland to 29%.

France continued its domination in the third quarter, led by Risacher and Mouhammadou Jaiteh, who got up to 13 points on seven field-goal attempts. Iceland's defense simply had no answers for the French, who continued to find the basket, scoring at all three levels.

Meanwhile, Martin Hermannsson seemed to be the only one who could find the bottom of the net for Iceland, reaching 15 points through three quarters. Iceland faced a mountain ahead of the fourth quarter after being down by 44 points.

France vs Iceland player stats and box score for Sept. 4

France

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Sylva in FRANCIS CO 3 1/4

(25%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2 5 1 1 22 El ie OKO BO 10 3/3

(100%) 2/2

(100%) 2/3

(67%) 2 1 1 1 19 Nad ir HI FI 11 3/6

(50%) 3/6

(50%) 2/2

(100%) 3 1 12 Timot he LUWAWU-CABARR OT 5 2/3

(67%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 1 19 Guersch on YABUSELE * 10 4/6

(67%) 0/2

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 4 3 3 1 28 Isa ia CORDINIER * 4 2/4

(50%) /

(%) /

(%) 3 2 1 8 Th eo MALEDON * 7 3/8

(38%) 1/5

(20%) /

(%) 2 5 2 1 3 22 Mouhammad ou JAITEH * 13 5/7

(71%) /

(%) 3/6

(50%) 5 1 1 1 1 21 Zacchar ie RISACH ER 15 6/7

(86%) 3/4

(75%) /

(%) 6 3 1 1 28 Jayl en HOA RD 8 4/6

(67%) /

(%) /

(%) 6 1 1 1 1 20 Bil al COULIBALY * 4 1/4

(25%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 5 1 1 1 21

Iceland

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Aeg ir STEINARSS ON 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 3 -5 Hilm ar HENNINGSSON * 7 2/10

(20%) 1/4

(25%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 1 1 -24 Jon Ax el GUDMUNDSS ON 2 1/3

(33%) 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) 2 1 1 -14 Elv ar FRIDRIKSS ON 5 1/4

(25%) 0/1

(0%) 3/3

(100%) 1 2 1 -25 Almar Or ri ATLAS ON 0 0/5

(0%) 0/5

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 2 -20 Ka ri JONSS ON 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 -11 Kristi nn PALSS ON 0 0/3

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 1 -17 Mart in HERMANNSSON * 15 6/8

(75%) 3/3

(100%) /

(%) 2 1 1 1 -25 Or ri GUNNARSSON * 5 2/11

(18%) 1/6

(17%) /

(%) 6 2 3 -27 Trygg vi HLINASON * 8 3/5

(60%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 5 1 1 1 2 2 -24 Styrm ir THRASTARS ON 1 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 1 2 4 Sigtrygg ur BJORNSSON * 3 1/5

(20%) 1/4

(25%) /

(%) 1 1 2 2 1 -32

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More