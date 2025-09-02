France vs Poland Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 2 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 02, 2025 19:32 GMT
France V Slovenia - Basketball, FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Group D. - Source: Getty
France battled Poland in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 (Image source: Getty)

France battled Poland in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 action on Tuesday at Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. Both nations are part of Group D.

Poland is undefeated in three games, while France is 2-1. Both nations are already qualified for the Round of 16, which will be played at Arena Riga in Latvia.

France's lone loss in EuroBasket came in its most recent game, an 82-69 loss to Israel. France started the EuroBasket with two straight wins: a 92-64 victory against Belgium and a 103-95 win against Luka Doncic and Slovenia. On the other hand, hosts Poland racked up three straight wins to start their campaign.

France vs. Poland player stats and box score

France player stats and box score

PlayerMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Sylvain FRANCISCO8:4210/2
(0%)		/
(%)		0/2
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		1111
Elie OKOBO13:0973/5
(60%)		2/3
(67%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		1413
Nadir HIFI0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Timothe LUWAWU-CABARROT1:260/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1-6
Guerschon YABUSELE *16:59134/7
(57%)		2/2
(100%)		2/5
(40%)		3/5
(60%)		1112-6
Isaia CORDINIER *8:0552/2
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		1311-4
Theo MALEDON *10:0421/3
(33%)		1/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		111-6
Mouhammadou JAITEH *11:3142/2
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		311-3
Zaccharie RISACHER12:2600/4
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		0/3
(0%)		/
(%)		33220
Jaylen HOARD11:3063/6
(50%)		3/6
(50%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		2113
Bilal COULIBALY *6:0831/3
(33%)		1/1
(100%)		0/2
(0%)		1/1
(100%)		2133
Poland player stats and box score

PlayerMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Andrzej PLUTA *9:5152/3
(67%)		1/2
(50%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		21-11
Aleksander BALCEROWSKI *10:0821/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		0/2
(0%)		2131-6
Michal SOKOLOWSKI15:2082/3
(67%)		1/2
(50%)		1/1
(100%)		3/3
(100%)		221112
Jordan LOYD *16:27104/8
(50%)		2/5
(40%)		2/3
(67%)		/
(%)		31115
Mateusz PONITKA *17:25102/5
(40%)		1/2
(50%)		1/3
(33%)		5/6
(83%)		441214
Szymon ZAPALA0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Aleksander DZIEWA *2:050/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		11-2
Tomasz GIELO5:1000/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		12
Kamil LACZYNSKI10:0931/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		2611214
Dominik OLEJNICZAK9:5263/4
(75%)		3/4
(75%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		119
Michal MICHALAK2:5900/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		11-5
Przemyslaw ZOLNIEREWICZ0:340/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		13
France vs. Poland game summary

France had a 27-24 lead over Poland at the end of the opening quarter. Guerschon Yabusele scored 12 points for France on 4-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

Poland outscored France 20-14 in the second quarter to take a 44-41 lead into the halftime break. Jordan Loyd and Mateusz Ponitka each scored 10 points in the first half to lead Poland. Michal Sokolowski added eight points off the bench.

Yabusele's 13 points led France in the first half. Elie Okobo added seven points and four assists on 3-for-5 shooting off the bench.

Poland will play its final game of the group stage against Belgium on Thursday, while France will face Iceland on Wednesday.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

