France vs Poland Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 2 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025
France battled Poland in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 action on Tuesday at Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland. Both nations are part of Group D.
Poland is undefeated in three games, while France is 2-1. Both nations are already qualified for the Round of 16, which will be played at Arena Riga in Latvia.
France's lone loss in EuroBasket came in its most recent game, an 82-69 loss to Israel. France started the EuroBasket with two straight wins: a 92-64 victory against Belgium and a 103-95 win against Luka Doncic and Slovenia. On the other hand, hosts Poland racked up three straight wins to start their campaign.
France had a 27-24 lead over Poland at the end of the opening quarter. Guerschon Yabusele scored 12 points for France on 4-for-5 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.
Poland outscored France 20-14 in the second quarter to take a 44-41 lead into the halftime break. Jordan Loyd and Mateusz Ponitka each scored 10 points in the first half to lead Poland. Michal Sokolowski added eight points off the bench.
Yabusele's 13 points led France in the first half. Elie Okobo added seven points and four assists on 3-for-5 shooting off the bench.
Poland will play its final game of the group stage against Belgium on Thursday, while France will face Iceland on Wednesday.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
