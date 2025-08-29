Frances Tiafoe gets surprise shoutout from Chris Paul and $23,000,000 ex-NBA star ahead of US Open showdown

Frances Tiafoe received a shoutout from Chris Paul and other basketball personalities ahead of his U.S. Open showdown against Jan-Lennard Struff. The Tennis professional shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram on Thursday.The snaps featured Tiafoe's recent triumphs in the tournament, and he expressed his love for the game in the caption.&quot;I LOVE THIS GAME,&quot; Tiafoe wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the photos, Tiafoe wore a red shirt and shorts with black zebra prints. He completed the look with a red headband and a matching arm sleeve.Paul and former Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, who has a net worth of $23 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), dropped comments for Tiafoe.&quot;Let’s GO!!!!&quot; Rivers wrote.&quot;✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾&quot; CP3 commented.Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie, also hyped Tiafoe.&quot;My dawg!!!🔥🔥🔥,&quot; McKenzie wrote.Chris Paul and others comment on Frances Tiafoe's post. (Credits: @bigfoe1998/IG)Taifoe is on a great run in the U.S. Open. He has made it to the third round after beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round and Martin Damm Jr. in the second.Frances Tiafoe once broke down the craziest NBA tradeThe Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers is arguably one of the most shocking in NBA history. It left the sports community, including Frances Tiafoe, stunned.The tennis star was interviewed in February and broke down the trade.&quot;I was like, ‘Nah, this can't be real. You ain't going to just have the dude take you to the finals and he's All-NBA every year, first (team), All Star’,&quot; Tiafoe said, via ATP Tour. &quot;When Shams (Charania) ogoes up, Shams don't lie. And so when Shams went up, I was like, man, did Shams get hacked? It's the craziest trade in the history of the NBA. It has to be. It's wild, bro. Bron didn't even know, Luka didn't know, AD didn't know.&quot;Tiafoe called the move &quot;must watch TV&quot; for the fans, and was excited to see Doncic in a purple and gold jersey.He added that LA needed a big man after acquring Doncic. However, the Lakers did not sign another center last season, but they brought in Deandre Ayton in July.