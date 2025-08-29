  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Frances Tiafoe
  • Frances Tiafoe gets surprise shoutout from Chris Paul and $23,000,000 ex-NBA star ahead of US Open showdown

Frances Tiafoe gets surprise shoutout from Chris Paul and $23,000,000 ex-NBA star ahead of US Open showdown

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:48 GMT
Frances Tiafoe gets surprise shoutout from Chris Paul and $23,000,000 ex-NBA star ahead of US Open showdown
Frances Tiafoe gets surprise shoutout from Chris Paul and $23,000,000 ex-NBA star ahead of US Open showdown (image credits: IMAGN)

Frances Tiafoe received a shoutout from Chris Paul and other basketball personalities ahead of his U.S. Open showdown against Jan-Lennard Struff. The Tennis professional shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram on Thursday.

Ad

The snaps featured Tiafoe's recent triumphs in the tournament, and he expressed his love for the game in the caption.

"I LOVE THIS GAME," Tiafoe wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the photos, Tiafoe wore a red shirt and shorts with black zebra prints. He completed the look with a red headband and a matching arm sleeve.

Paul and former Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers, who has a net worth of $23 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), dropped comments for Tiafoe.

"Let’s GO!!!!" Rivers wrote.
"✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾" CP3 commented.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie, also hyped Tiafoe.

"My dawg!!!🔥🔥🔥," McKenzie wrote.
Ad
Chris Paul and others comment on Frances Tiafoe&#039;s post. (Credits: @bigfoe1998/IG)
Chris Paul and others comment on Frances Tiafoe's post. (Credits: @bigfoe1998/IG)

Taifoe is on a great run in the U.S. Open. He has made it to the third round after beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round and Martin Damm Jr. in the second.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe once broke down the craziest NBA trade

The Luka Doncic trade to the LA Lakers is arguably one of the most shocking in NBA history. It left the sports community, including Frances Tiafoe, stunned.

The tennis star was interviewed in February and broke down the trade.

"I was like, ‘Nah, this can't be real. You ain't going to just have the dude take you to the finals and he's All-NBA every year, first (team), All Star’," Tiafoe said, via ATP Tour.
Ad
"When Shams (Charania) ogoes up, Shams don't lie. And so when Shams went up, I was like, man, did Shams get hacked? It's the craziest trade in the history of the NBA. It has to be. It's wild, bro. Bron didn't even know, Luka didn't know, AD didn't know."

Tiafoe called the move "must watch TV" for the fans, and was excited to see Doncic in a purple and gold jersey.

He added that LA needed a big man after acquring Doncic. However, the Lakers did not sign another center last season, but they brought in Deandre Ayton in July.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications