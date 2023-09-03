Franz Wagner Injury Update: Current status of Orlando Magic forward for remainder of FIBA World Cup 2023

Franz Wagner got off to a disappointing start in the FIBA World Cup as he sustained an ankle injury during Germany's first game against Japan last week. Despite the injury setback, Germany secured a convincing 81-63 victory in the opening game.

The German team nevertheless continued to display its dominance, with Dennis Schroder at the forefront, most recently taking a commanding 100-71 win against Luka Doncic and Slovenia to secure the top position in Group K.

Playing without the Orlando Magic forward, Germany surprisingly is on an eight-game winning streak in the FIBA World Cup. However, the team is undeniably feeling the absence of Wagner, who has recently been experiencing a significant surge in his performance.

So, when will Wagner be back?

After conducting an examination, Germany's team doctor, Oliver Putz, confirmed on Aug. 26 that there were no significant injuries for Wagner.

"We were able to rule out serious injuries," Putz said. "Nothing is broken, torn or anything like this; things that would end the FIBA World Cup for him."

Wagner sustained his injury following a slight midair collision, resulting in an awkward landing on his left ankle. He immediately clutched his ankle in discomfort, indicating his pain.

He finished with 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

On Aug. 31, coach Gordon Herbert said that Wagner had not participated in full 5-on-5 practice sessions yet and would be assessed as a game-time decision for upcoming games.

Herbert said that the choice to have Wagner play would be based on medical considerations.

Dennis Schroder praises Franz Wagner

Following Germany's 101-75 victory against Finland on Friday, Schroder was asked about the expectations when the youngster returns to the lineup.

"He's gonna be the future in the next few years," Schroder said. "He's doing his thing in the NBA. I'm proud of him. When he's back, he will help us a lot."

Germany's next game is on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, which will occur at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines.

