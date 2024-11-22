  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Franz Wagner
  • Franz Wagner stats tonight: How did Magic star fare in matchup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? (Nov. 21)

Franz Wagner stats tonight: How did Magic star fare in matchup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? (Nov. 21)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Nov 22, 2024 04:41 GMT
Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers - Source: Getty
Orlando Franz Wagner stats tonight: How did Magic star fare in matchup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? (Nov. 21)Magic v Indiana Pacers - Source: Getty

Franz Wagner was one of the Orlando Magic players in double figures early on in the game against the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The power forward led the Magic with 18 points in the first half as the visitors headed to the locker room trailing 67-60 Wagner also recorded three rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Wagner came into the game in potential All-Star form averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner were the other two Magic stars in double-digit points early on in the game.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3P
Franz Wagner183 52016-131-4

This story is being updated.

also-read-trending Trending

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी