Franz Wagner stats tonight: How did Magic star fare in matchup with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? (Nov. 21)

Franz Wagner was one of the Orlando Magic players in double figures early on in the game against the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The power forward led the Magic with 18 points in the first half as the visitors headed to the locker room trailing 67-60 Wagner also recorded three rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Wagner came into the game in potential All-Star form averaging 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner were the other two Magic stars in double-digit points early on in the game.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3P Franz Wagner 18 3 5 2 0 1 6-13 1-4

This story is being updated.

