"Fraudulent Doc Rivers at it again" "Lillard a curse" - NBA fans flame Bucks after first-round loss to Pacers 

The Milwaukee Bucks are out of the 2024 NBA playoffs after losing Game 6 of their first-round series to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury, while Damian Lillard returned after missing Games 4 and 5.

Lillard finished with 28 points and four assists in 35 minutes, but it was not enough to prevent a 120-98 loss at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Bobby Portis Jr. had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Brook Lopez scored 20 points and five rebounds while Khris Middleton struggled with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell were huge off the bench for the Pacers. Toppin had 21 points and eight rebounds, while McConnell contributed 20 points and nine assists. Tyrese Haliburton put up 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds while Pascal Siakam had 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

NBA fans were ruthless on the Milwaukee Bucks, especially on head coach Doc Rivers and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo got somewhat of a pass because he was injured, but he has now been injured in the last two seasons, which resulted in back-to-back first-round exits.

"Fraudulent Doc Rivers at it again," one fan wrote.

"Lillard a curse," another fan commented.

"I wonder how this would go if Giannis played?" a fan asked.

Some NBA fans also began speculating about the future of the franchise, given the turmoil this year due to the changing of their coach from midseason. It happened with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and now, it's happening with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Giannis to the Warriors gonna hit like crack in the off-season," a fan wrote.

"Giannis is entering Kawhi territory as far as injuries/not being available last 2 playoffs. Not there yet but let's hope it doesn't continue," another fan remarked.

"Giannis needs to demand a trade," one fan suggested.

What's next for the Milwaukee Bucks?

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and company?

The Milwaukee Bucks enter the offseason full of uncertainty after their second straight first-round exit despite being the higher seed. It's also the second straight year that the "Greek Freak" was hampered by an injury after an MVP-caliber regular season.

Damian Lillard struggled in his first year in Milwaukee, and he's turning 34 in July. Khris Middleton had to be limited in the regular season due to injuries but had an awesome postseason. Brook Lopez is 36, and some of their young players might not be yet ready for more responsibility moving forward.

Doc Rivers is unlikely to be fired after coming in from the middle of the season. Antetokounmpo and Lillard are both signed long-term, while Lopez and Middleton are entering the final year of their deals, with the latter having a player option for the 2025-26 season.

