"Freaking GMs using burner accounts and talking trash on their players" - Joel Embiid outlines the hardships he has faced as a Philadelphia 76ers player

Joel Embiid opened up on the hardships he has faced with the Philadelphia 76ers since joining them in 2014. He is currently the longest-serving player in the team, and has seen a lot of tough days with the franchise. Jojo has seen a lot of changes, be it managers, players or front office members.

The center was drafted third overall by general manager Sam Hinkie. Since then, the franchise has replaced four GMs before handing over the reins to Darryl Morey.

Embiid is currently at the peak of his career, and has a chance to win a championship. There is no doubt he has gone through a lot with the 76ers, developing his mental toughness. Speaking about the 76ers culture and what he has gone through, Embiid said in his post-game interview:

"I've been through a lot; I've been through a lot, whether it is you talking about freaking GM's using burner accounts to talk trash on their players."

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Awesome answer from Joel Embiid on the Sixers' culture, his long journey to where this team is right now... oh, and burner accounts Awesome answer from Joel Embiid on the Sixers' culture, his long journey to where this team is right now... oh, and burner accounts 😂 https://t.co/bzKqQHdRQz

Embiid fired shots at former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo who was accused of making five burner accounts, talking trash about Sam Hinkie and others.

It was an extremely difficult phase for the 76ers. Colangelo was one of the most reported executives in the league, serving the team for two years before resigning from the post.

Joel Embiid has also had a lot of teammates over the years. He said about the same:

"I remember my first two or three years, we had probably over eighty players in one year, guys coming in, you know guys getting cut. Like, it's hard; it's hard to keep that culture. So I wouldn't say it's about me, obviously I've been here the longest; I've been lucky enough to keep going through trade deadlines and not get traded and stuff."

ESPN @espn



Joel Embiid ➤ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast

James Harden ➤ 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast

Tyrese Maxey ➤25 Pts, 4-6 3-PT FG Philly's trio put in work vs. the KnicksJoel Embiid ➤ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 AstJames Harden ➤ 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 AstTyrese Maxey ➤25 Pts, 4-6 3-PT FG Philly's trio put in work vs. the Knicks 🔔Joel Embiid ➤ 27 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 AstJames Harden ➤ 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 AstTyrese Maxey ➤25 Pts, 4-6 3-PT FG https://t.co/ai7bQBeQu7

Embiid has undoubtedly grown from strength to strength over the years, becoming one of the best players in the league. The 27-year-old acknowledged the support he has received from people working behind the scene, saying:

"It's not about me I mean, we got a bunch of great people working behind the scenes, whether it's staff or guys in the arena, guys in the practice facility, so it's not about me."

Can Joel Embiid win a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers this season?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid has been a man on a mission this season. The 76ers were the subject of much controversy surrounding Ben Simmons, but with Embiid in the team, their on-court performances remained unaffected. They have played some amazing basketball, thanks to Embiid's superlative performances.

The 27-year-old has a stacked skillset, and can score with ease from the paint as well as from beyond the arc. He led the team from the front for more than half of the 2021-22 campaign before the franchise brought in James Harden.

"The Beard" has been excellent in the games he has played so far. Harden and Joel Embiid have looked great together, and are promising to be one of the best one-two punches in the league.

The former MVP has a diverse skillset from Joel Embiid, and can do both scoring and passing. That could be of great help to Embiid, who will look to torment defenses, thanks to the space Harden creates on the floor.

In the three games "The Beard" has played so far, Embiid is averaging 32.6 PPG. He has received a lot of open looks, and the team has looked a lot better.

ESPN @espn



Knicks-76ers NOW on ESPN 🍿 James Harden scores his first bucket at home for the SixersKnicks-76ers NOW on ESPN 🍿 James Harden scores his first bucket at home for the Sixers 💪Knicks-76ers NOW on ESPN 🍿 https://t.co/C6YD2lszMH

With only 22 games left in the regular season, it will be interesting to see where the 76ers finish on the table.

If Joel Embiid can continue his domination and Harden keeps firing like he is now, the 76ers could be the team to beat in the East. For that, though, the team will have to stay healthy and not let their guard down. That's because the likes of the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks are also in the fray.

Edited by Bhargav