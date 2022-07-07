“LeBron it be known that ‘Hey, we control things’… He made each stop his own” - Freddie Coleman believes LeBron James set the template for players who want to move to win, says it’s a 21st century way

The legacy of LeBron James, one of the greatest players in NBA history, extends beyond his four championships and his legendary endurance. Even at the age of 37, James is still in great shape and was an elite scorer last season.

Freddie Coleman recently spoke about how LeBron's impact has been defined by the 18-time All-Star changing teams a few times.

"This is what happens when people try to follow the template of what somebody else did, and that guy is LeBron James, because look what LeBron did. LeBron let it be know that you can go to different places and win championships and have that as a part of your legacy without people putting you in that box.

"It is a total 21st-century way when it comes to professional athletes."

The analyst said that the situation is different for other professional athletes, like NFL players. However, players run things in the NBA.

LeBron James let it be known that players control the league

NBA superstars have a lot of power and influence, and LeBron James is no exception to this rule. He is known for making big moves behind the scenes and having his way with almost every team he's been on.

Coleman talked about the LA Lakers forward making it clear that superstars control things in the league.

"In the NBA, that's more of a players' league," Coleman said. "LeBron let it be know that, 'Hey, we control things.'"

He also pointed out how LeBron decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers when he couldn't win a championship there. He took his talents to South Beach and formed a super team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

After four years in Miami, he returned to Cleveland, where he won the franchise's first championship, and is now in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles will never belong to LeBron

As amazing as James is, he will most likely never become the face of the LA Lakers. Freddie Coleman and Jay Williams believe that other all-time greats will always be connected to this franchise.

"LA is never going to be his. It's always going to be Kobe's, always going to be Magic's, always going to be Shaq's, always going to be Kareem's, always going to be Jerry West's."

The two analysts agreed that the Cleveland Cavaliers are James' team, and he will always be remembered for the first championship he won there.

The Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history, with 17 championships. James has won only one of those, while the other greats have played a much bigger role for the franchise.

