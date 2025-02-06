"Free the absolute hell out of LaMelo Ball" - NBA fans react to Hornets acquiring Suns' 7-foot big man post-Mark Williams deal

On Thursday, LaMelo Ball's Charlotte Hornets completed another pre-deadline deal, sending Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick to Phoenix in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick. The deal marked the end of a long trade saga for Phoenix, who had been expected to deal the veteran big man before Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline.

With Charlotte now parting ways with several assets, from Mark Williams and Nick Richards to Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic, fans want LaMelo Ball to leave the Hornets.

Considering the team is 14th in the Eastern Conference and has yet to acquire a high-profile player through the trade market, the Hornets will get worse before they get better.

In response to Shams Charania's report, fans quickly weighed in.

"Yea ... yea ... Free the absolute hell out of Lamelo Ball," one tweeted.

"Why does hornets want Nurkic? Is this just a salary dump?" Another tweeted.

Others praised the Hornets front office for acquiring another first-round pick, even if it doesn't mean acquiring players that will help them win now.

"HORNETS FLEECED AGAIN. WE GOT A 1ST FOR CODY AND VASA," one tweeted.

"Hornets just got like 3 firsts in the past day, sheesh," another tweeted.

"Good trade for the Hornets. They're the new OKC stacking first round picks," one tweeted.

Could LaMelo Ball's All-Star snub contribute to his future with Charlotte?

At one point, LaMelo Ball was the number-one vote-getter for this year's All-Star Game. Despite that and the fact that Ball has the best statistical season of his career, he wound up getting snubbed from the All-Star Game.

So far, different theories have been proposed by the NBA community, with some of the mindset that the Hornets' struggles this season weakened Ball's case.

Meanwhile, former guard Baron Davis and future Hall of Famer Draymond Green discussed the situation on The Draymond Green Show this week. As Davis explained, he was once in a similar position to Ball where a lack of team success held him back from personal accolades.

"How the hell does LaMelo Ball, the face of the league, the energy of the league, bringing culture to the league. This dude is the personality we need in the All-Star game. This dude goes from the number one vote-getter to getting snubbed. ... I was in this predicament… Where it is like, 'You gotta win…'"

Given the Hornets want to build through the draft rather than trade assets to bolster their roster with players who can help them improve, it's uncertain whether things like being snubbed from the All-Star game will impact Ball's future with the franchise.

