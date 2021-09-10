Free agent guard Darren Collison spotted working out with LA Lakers players

The LA Lakers are looking to complete the final additions to their roster for the upcoming NBA season. Among the potential names, news of a veteran free agent guard working out with the team has surfaced.

NBA veteran Darren Collison was found working out with the Purple and Gold at the team facility a few days ago. The scrimmage involved Collison playing alongside other guards who have signed or are on Exhibit 10 contracts with the LA Lakers.

6 second clip of a scrimmage that happened at Lakers facility Tues that included among others: THT, Monk, Nunn, Chaundee Brown, McClung, Reaves, and… yes, we confirmed that Darren Collison was there (hard to identify him but he’s in this clip) 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/1w6hUmd11p — #Lakers Podcast 🏀💜💛 (@HashtagLakerPod) September 9, 2021

Collison last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with the Indiana Pacers. He has since been out of the NBA but is looking to make a return to the league. Collison averaged 11.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and six assists per game in the 2018-19 campaign.

Could the LA Lakers look at signing Darren Collison?

Darren Collison (#2 in pic) looks to return to the NBA after retirement

Darren Collison is a savvy veteran who spent over a decade in the league. He retired from the league after the 2018-19 season. After being linked to the LA Lakers and LA Clippers with a mid-season return to the NBA in 2020, he chose to remain in retirement.

But as Collison looks to make a comeback, league sources say he also worked out with the Golden State Warriors. With reports of him working out with the Lakers on previous occasions as well, the two franchises seem to have some interest in the veteran.

Free agent guard Darren Collison will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 30, 2021

Collison can score quickly and can distribute the ball. With career averages of 12.5 points and five assists a game, he is an effective player coming off the bench. The LA Lakers are currently looking to improve their squad depth. Collison can fill the role of a third playmaker behind Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo.

It is also important to note that in college, Collison and Westbrook were teammates with the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins went to the Final Four in 2008 with both of them leading the team.

UCLA started the tournament in the First Four and is now going to the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Back then the Bruins were led by Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook, Darren Collison, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and Josh Shipp. pic.twitter.com/aHOhSxm8C4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 31, 2021

Darren Collison, while fitting the role of a serviceable playmaker, could also help the Lakers' overall shooting percentage from behind the arc. In his last season with the Pacers, Collison averaged 40.7% from three-point territory.

The LA Lakers have looked to fill out their roster with experienced players this offseason in their bid to win another championship. Should the Lakers look at signing Collison, the depth the NBA veteran will add to the lineup could improve their odds of winning another NBA title.

