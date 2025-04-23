Throughout the course of history, we've seen NBA players struggle to establish themselves in the league and then become stars overseas. That has created a narrative around other leagues, and while the NBA is clearly the most talented basketball league on Earth, that doesn't necessarily make it the best; it's just different.

That's why it's not much of a surprise to see that former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has now become one of the best players on the Old Continent.

Nunn was just named EuroLeague MVP after averaging 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for Greek side Panathinaikos.

NBA fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this piece of news. Here are some of the selected reactions:

"Free from akrons shackles," a fan said.

"Washed out of the nba but the goat of euroleauge alright," another fan said.

"They told me the European league is harder than the nba lol Nunn couldn’t get a spot in the nba but now he winning mvp in Europe 😂 somebody lying," one fan said.

Others were a little less harsh with their assessments:

"He becoming the Michael Jordan of the euro league and that Noah Lyle’s dude said the NBA championship isnt the the best championship in the world," one fan said.

"Couldnt do anything on the Lakers but he really has been hooping the last few years," another fan said.

"He looked also great in the nba until the bubble in his rookie szn with the heat," one fan said.

Kendrick Nunn likes the EuroLeague better

Nunn averaged roughly 12 points and a couple of assists per game during his days in the league.

He played for the Heat, LA Lakers, and Washington Wizards before taking his talents overseas after the 2022-23 season.

Now that he's had both experiences and has thrived in Europe, he knows the nuances of both tournaments first-hand. When asked about that, he stated that the game overseas was more about competition and passion, which is why he prefers it:

"It's a totally different game," he told Basket News. "I tell them it's a war zone in basketball terms. When you go to an NBA game, it's more entertainment. You come watch, you bring friends and family to the game, things like that. It's a show. Halftime shows are amazing, but here it's more about the competition. It's more about the passion and actually trying to win the game. So, it's more enjoyable this way. I'm a competitive person, I think it fits me perfectly."

Of course, contracts in Europe aren't as lucrative as they are in the U.S., and the NBA continues to be the undisputed king of basketball.

Then again, the gap has become narrower every season, and foreign talent keeps flooding the NBA and changing the game year in and year out.

