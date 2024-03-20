 "Freed from shackles of Glen Taylor" - NBA fans in shambles after shocking shift in Minnesota Timberwolves' ownership 

Rebuilding in the NBA often takes a long time to see the complete vision, which the Minnesota Timberwolves have finally reached. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore have submitted the necessary documents to complete the acquisition of the Timberwolves franchise as majority owners.

As of now, all that remains is for the league to grant approval of the ownership after Glen Taylor's original acquisition back in 1994. Additionally, the team is valued at $2.5 billion (per Forbes), the second-lowest franchise value across other teams in the NBA.

Following this latest report, several NBA fans voiced their excitement as they are eager to see a new face in the Minnesota Timberwolves' ownership.

"Freed from shackles of Glen Taylor," a fan wrote.

With how long it took before the team reached its current situation, being in third place (47-22) in the Western Conference standings, the fans are looking forward to seeing the organization head in a new direction while continuing to strengthen its winning sense of culture.

Moreover, a fan even asked for 2004 NBA MVP Kevin Garnett to be brought into the fold to have more presence within the organization. What he did for the franchise during his first 12 seasons in the NBA not only strengthened its reputation but also gained the trust of the fanbase.

Be that as it may, the league still has the final word on the completion of ownership being transferred to Rodriguez and Lore.

Who provided financial backing to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore for Minnesota Timberwolves' majority ownership?

Initially, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore became minority investors in the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise in July 2021, which garnered them an initial 20% stake. They then purchased an additional 20% in March 2023, with the coming March 27 installment deadline projected to give them 80% of majority ownership.

So, who provided financial backing to Rodriguez and Lore for majority ownership of the Timberwolves franchise? According to Shams Charania, Dyal Capital Partners joined as a "pre-approved investor" to provide the necessary financial backing.

Before this development, Rodriguez and Lore slowly worked their way toward reaching the final stages of the acquisition through scheduled installments. With the coming March 27 deadline, the duo made a great time and are primed to close the deal on the franchise ownership.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to comment on the matter, awaiting the NBA's final decision.