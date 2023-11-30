The Brooklyn Nets recently shared a glimpse into the personal lives of some of their players by asking them to share their most embarrassing moments. Players like Royce O'Neal and Dorian Finney-Smith provided some candid responses as they talked about their humiliating yet hilarious experiences.

Teams often share videos about matters that aren't related to the game. By doing so, they give players a chance to connect to fans and helping them remember that despite being professional athletes, they can also go through experiences fans might have already gone through.

The videos were shared on the Brooklyn Nets' Instagram and Tiktok pages. Royce O'Neal shared a story about trying to act cool in front of a girl whom he liked, which ended happily for him despite the embarrassment.

"I tried to be cool some time in front of some girls in high school," O'Neal shared. "You know I was talking game to one, and I kinda missed a step I kinda went down like 10 stairs, but I rolled, and, then, like I did the perfect like stand up at the end.

The person interviewing O'Neal said that it worked out in the end, to which he responded:

"Yeah, but it was definitely embarrassing cause everybody was laughing."

The next person to be asked was Dorian Finney-Smith, and his story was something that some young athletes might be able to relate to. In the same video with Royce O'Neal, Finney-Smith talked about how embarrassed he felt when he cried everytime he struck out in baseball.

The experiences shared by Royce O'Neal and Dorian Finney-Smith could be something that fans relate to, especially the one about falling down in public.

Brooklyn Nets players Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson also share their most embarrassing moments

The next two members of the Brooklyn Nets who talked about the most embarrassing moments in their lives were Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas.

Bridges shared:

"I was on a bus in elementary, and my mom always gave me like these hard-boiled eggs to take for breakfast. but she like seasoned them up like in a bag like you know the eggs smell kinda crazy. I remember having them, and people was like 'What's that smell?,' and I was in the back holding them, like 'it was me!'"

In the same reel, Cam Johnson shared a basketball-related experience that took place when he was in second grade. His embarrassing experience involved him grabbing a loose ball rebound and running to the opposite side of the court thinking that that was his team's basket.

His teammates were calling for the ball, but Johnson kept on going thinking he had an open fastbreak lay-up before being called for a backcourt violation.