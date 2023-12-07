From loser to lame dude: Pelicans' Jose Alvarado shares a laugh with Josh Hart on FaceTime

Josh Hart has built a reputation of being an internet troll. The New York Knicks forward recently had a phone call with a former teammate after his latest comments online.

After taking down the Sacramento Kings, Jose Alverado and the New Orleans Pelicans are two wins away from winning the NBA Cup. When asked about possibly winning the $500,000 bonus, the defensive-minded guard had a heartfelt answer. If he wins the money, he plans on giving it all to his children.

After seeing this quote go viral on social media, Josh Hart couldn't help but chime in. He feels Alvardo should have a change of heart and spend the money on jewelry instead.

Following this encounter, the two decided to have a phone call. Alvardo posted a photo on his Instagram story of him on FaceTime with Hart, calling him lame in the caption.

Alvardo will be back in action for New Orleans on Thursday with a chance to secure a spot in the finals. Next up for them in the knockout stage of the in-season tournament is LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Josh Hart continues to attack current and former teammates

When Josh Hart logs online, none of his current or former teammates are safe. He is always lurking, looking for a chance to take a slight jab at anyone.

Before joining the New York Knicks, Hart and Jose Alverado played together on the New Orelans Pelicans. Alverado's rookie season was the year the Pelicans decided to move on from Hart and trade him to New York.

Since joining the Knicks, there has been one common target of Hart's social media antics. That being teammate Jalen Brunson. This is expected as the two have an extended history. Before playing together in the NBA, they won a NCAA title together at Villanova.

Two weeks ago, a clip surfaced on social media of Hart's career-high 19 rebounds in a game. He decided to take this opportunity as a chance to take a dig at Brunson. Hart stated that he would have been able to grab 20 boards that night if it had not been for Brunson's flopping.

When it comes to Twitter fingers in the NBA, Hart is coming for the top spot. It might be at other player's expenses, but he has had more than his fair share of funny viral posts over the years. Based on his recent actions, it doesn't seem like he'll be stopping anytime soon.