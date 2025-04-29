  • home icon
  • "From poking bears to wearing rabbits?" - NBA fans join Charles Barkley in mocking Dillon Brooks pre-game outfit

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:38 GMT
Fans join Charles Barkley in trolling Dillon Brooks
Fans join Charles Barkley in trolling Dillon Brooks' pre-game outfit ahead of showdown against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. [photo: @charleswbarkley/IG, @dillonbrooks24/IG]

Dillon Brooks surprised Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew with his pre-game outfit. The Houston Rockets guard entered Chase Center in San Francisco wearing what looked like a stuffed rabbit on his hip. Barkley and co-host Shaquille O’Neal could not help but troll Brooks for his chosen accessory.

NBA fans eagerly waiting for the Game 4 showdown between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors promptly reacted:

“He went from poking bears to wearing rabbits.

“Is he a closeted furry?”
One fan said:

“All bark, no bite.”

Another fan added:

“He said to forget the rabbits foot I need the whole bunny”

@joeythademon1 continued:

“Oh yeah Warriors definitely winning this game”

@G0PACKGO10 commented:

“Brooks needs help”

When he was still with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 playoffs, Dillon Brooks created a buzz when he said he was about “poking bears.” He made the comment when asked about his impending matchup against LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. Brooks said he would not respect anyone until somebody drops 40 points on him.

The accessory Brooks wore on Monday was not the rabbit Charles Barkley thought it was. Brooks attached “Labubu,” an elf character created by Kasing Lung in a 2015 illustration called The Monsters to his hip.

While some, including Barkley, thought the accessory was a rabbit, many promptly got the name of the character right. Regardless, the Houston Rockets guard created a stir with his pre-game outfit.

Dillon Brooks got off to a good start for the Houston Rockets in Game 4

The Houston Rockets need Dillon Brooks to have a good performance in Game 4. Brooks battled foul trouble two nights ago and fouled out with three minutes left in Game 3.

On Monday, he got off to a good start, which likely had nothing to do with his pre-game outfit. He already had a team-high 11 points with two minutes to go in the first half. The feisty guard added five rebounds to his tally and chased Steph Curry around on defense. Brooks helped his team to a 57-50 halftime lead.

The Rockets have a good chance of tying the series if Dillon Brooks can sustain his performance in the second half.

