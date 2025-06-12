"Front office hates Steph Curry": Warriors fans in shambles as Quinten Post gets preference over Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate  

The Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors are reportedly prioritizing Quinten Post's development over signing Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate, Brook Lopez. Post was the Warriors' 52nd pick last year. He rose through the ranks and earned himself a standard deal following an impressive run once he earned the call-up to the main roster.
Post averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from 3, which made him an ideal presence at the five for the Warriors, who prefer to play with spacing. Post's skill set was all the more important once Golden State added a non-shooting threat like Jimmy Butler to ensure there were enough big bodies on the floor with adequate shooting.
However, Golden State didn't rely much on Post in the playoffs. The 7-foot forward played all 12 games, even started twice, but earned only 12.2 minutes per contest. He averaged 3.8 ppg and 2.3 rpg, shooting 31.3% from 3. The coaching staff's lack of faith in the inexperienced rookie center was on display. It won't matter in Post's second year.
As per Warriors insider Tim Kawami, Golden State might not pursue Brook Lopez, likely one of the most coveted free agent centers, who would likely command the entire taxpayer midlevel exception worth $5.7 million. On the other hand, Post would cost only $1.9 million. The Warriors have the team option to sign him at that price next year.
After learning about this report, Warriors fans weren't excited about the front office's direction in their search for a center. Here's how they reacted:
Warriors looking to work with Quinten Post and Moses Moody
The Golden State Warriors might not be all-in on acquiring big names after all. Their hopes seemingly rest on internal development, especially at certain positions. Heading into the offseason, their two priorities were to add a playmaking wing and a center.
But as things stand, Quinten Post is likely to fill that role as the missing center and Moses Moody to shore up the wing spot. The duo had their shortcomings in the playoffs, especially against the Rockets, but according to insider Anthony Slater, the Warriors are hoping to change that with the young prospects.
"When Houston in the first round decided to put wings on Post and a center on Moody. There's kind of a belief that screwed them up a little bit," Slater said on the Warriors Plus-Minues podcast.
"That strategic deployment is something I know that the staff and Moody and Post ... like that is the target work this summer."
Going by Slater's comments, it seems like the Warriors' core will more or less look the same next year with marginal upgrades.
