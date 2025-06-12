  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Golden State Warriors
  • "Front office hates Steph Curry": Warriors fans in shambles as Quinten Post gets preference over Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate  

"Front office hates Steph Curry": Warriors fans in shambles as Quinten Post gets preference over Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 12, 2025 10:56 GMT
&quot;Front office hates Steph Curry&quot;: Warriors fans in shambles as Quinten Post gets preference over Brook Lopez (Image Source: IMAGN)
"Front office hates Steph Curry": Warriors fans in shambles as Quinten Post gets preference over Brook Lopez (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors are reportedly prioritizing Quinten Post's development over signing Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate, Brook Lopez. Post was the Warriors' 52nd pick last year. He rose through the ranks and earned himself a standard deal following an impressive run once he earned the call-up to the main roster.

Ad

Post averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from 3, which made him an ideal presence at the five for the Warriors, who prefer to play with spacing. Post's skill set was all the more important once Golden State added a non-shooting threat like Jimmy Butler to ensure there were enough big bodies on the floor with adequate shooting.

However, Golden State didn't rely much on Post in the playoffs. The 7-foot forward played all 12 games, even started twice, but earned only 12.2 minutes per contest. He averaged 3.8 ppg and 2.3 rpg, shooting 31.3% from 3. The coaching staff's lack of faith in the inexperienced rookie center was on display. It won't matter in Post's second year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per Warriors insider Tim Kawami, Golden State might not pursue Brook Lopez, likely one of the most coveted free agent centers, who would likely command the entire taxpayer midlevel exception worth $5.7 million. On the other hand, Post would cost only $1.9 million. The Warriors have the team option to sign him at that price next year.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

After learning about this report, Warriors fans weren't excited about the front office's direction in their search for a center. Here's how they reacted:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Warriors looking to work with Quinten Post and Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors might not be all-in on acquiring big names after all. Their hopes seemingly rest on internal development, especially at certain positions. Heading into the offseason, their two priorities were to add a playmaking wing and a center.

But as things stand, Quinten Post is likely to fill that role as the missing center and Moses Moody to shore up the wing spot. The duo had their shortcomings in the playoffs, especially against the Rockets, but according to insider Anthony Slater, the Warriors are hoping to change that with the young prospects.

Ad
"When Houston in the first round decided to put wings on Post and a center on Moody. There's kind of a belief that screwed them up a little bit," Slater said on the Warriors Plus-Minues podcast.
"That strategic deployment is something I know that the staff and Moody and Post ... like that is the target work this summer."
Ad

Going by Slater's comments, it seems like the Warriors' core will more or less look the same next year with marginal upgrades.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications