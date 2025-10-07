"Front runner for the trifecta. ROY MVP DPOY": NBA fans mesmerized as Cooper Flagg arrives on big stage in scintillating style

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg showed a complete game in the first half against the OKC Thunder on Monday. He did the little things on both ends in the first quarter before dropping 10 points in the second. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft tallied 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 14 minutes.Flagg’s sizzling display prompted fans to react:“Front runner for the trifecta. ROY MVP DPOY.”Analytics Capper @AnalyticsCapperLINK@NationMffl Front runner for the trifecta. ROY MVP DPOYOne fan said:AntMuthaFukinDavis3 @JamalCurryADLINK@NationMffl Cooper really bout to pass bronny James in career points just by playing pre seasonAnother fan added:Ahje’ @flyWareagleflyLINK@NationMffl The league ain’t readyOne more fan continued:Jaye Kelley @JayeKelzLINK@NationMffl Went crazy or went normal???Another fan reacted:Hélà @AIIEVENLINK@NationMffl I'm calling it 20/6/5/2.5 stocksFlagg already showed flashes of his versatility in July during the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas. After spending more time with the Dallas Mavericks’ regular-season roster, the rookie seems to have elevated his game already.In the first quarter, Anthony Davis got off to a hot start on offense, allowing Cooper Flagg to take a backseat. With the Thunder focusing on AD defensively, Flagg took over. The former Duke star went 3-for-6, including 2-for-2 from deep. Dallas outscored OKC by eight points during Flagg’s 14 minutes of action.Flagg’s versatile offensive game stood out when he made his first five points. He showed off his elite dribbling skills against the Thunder’s half-court press before driving for a layup. Two possessions later, the 6-foot-8 forward orchestrated a pick-and-roll that gave him a mismatch against a smaller defender. Flagg casually drained a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of his overmatched opponent.NBA insider calls out league for lack of Cooper Flagg hype and promotionAhead of the Dallas Mavericks-OKC Thunder showdown, NBA insider Marc Spears appeared on NBA Today to comment on Cooper Flagg’s preseason debut. The analyst had this to say about the lack of hoopla surrounding the top pick of this year’s draft:“Why is it so quiet about this guy? Where is the ‘Choo-Choo Cooper Flagg hype train?’ I don’t get it. NBA, what are you doing? Why aren’t you promoting this guy? … Get on the train. This dude is gonna be a star. In all the promotions, I don’t see him. … Nobody’s talking about this guy, and they’re making a mistake.”Spears added that Flagg's stock rose when the former collegiate star turned heads during a workout with Team USA. According to the reporter, a coach told him that the then 17-year-old Flagg was the best player on the Select Team. He expressed disappointment that the hype seemed to have dwindled following Flagg’s NBA arrival.Cooper Flagg’s superb preseason performance put the NBA and the fans on notice again. The buzz he created on Monday could roll on if he keeps his scintillating two-way play going.