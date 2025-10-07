  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  • "Front runner for the trifecta. ROY MVP DPOY": NBA fans mesmerized as Cooper Flagg arrives on big stage in scintillating style

"Front runner for the trifecta. ROY MVP DPOY": NBA fans mesmerized as Cooper Flagg arrives on big stage in scintillating style

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:37 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg showed a complete game in the first half against the OKC Thunder on Monday. He did the little things on both ends in the first quarter before dropping 10 points in the second. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft tallied 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block in 14 minutes.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Flagg’s sizzling display prompted fans to react:

“Front runner for the trifecta. ROY MVP DPOY.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Flagg already showed flashes of his versatility in July during the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas. After spending more time with the Dallas Mavericks’ regular-season roster, the rookie seems to have elevated his game already.

In the first quarter, Anthony Davis got off to a hot start on offense, allowing Cooper Flagg to take a backseat. With the Thunder focusing on AD defensively, Flagg took over. The former Duke star went 3-for-6, including 2-for-2 from deep. Dallas outscored OKC by eight points during Flagg’s 14 minutes of action.

Ad

Flagg’s versatile offensive game stood out when he made his first five points. He showed off his elite dribbling skills against the Thunder’s half-court press before driving for a layup. Two possessions later, the 6-foot-8 forward orchestrated a pick-and-roll that gave him a mismatch against a smaller defender. Flagg casually drained a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of his overmatched opponent.

NBA insider calls out league for lack of Cooper Flagg hype and promotion

Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks-OKC Thunder showdown, NBA insider Marc Spears appeared on NBA Today to comment on Cooper Flagg’s preseason debut. The analyst had this to say about the lack of hoopla surrounding the top pick of this year’s draft:

Ad
“Why is it so quiet about this guy? Where is the ‘Choo-Choo Cooper Flagg hype train?’ I don’t get it. NBA, what are you doing? Why aren’t you promoting this guy? … Get on the train. This dude is gonna be a star. In all the promotions, I don’t see him. … Nobody’s talking about this guy, and they’re making a mistake.”
Ad

Spears added that Flagg's stock rose when the former collegiate star turned heads during a workout with Team USA. According to the reporter, a coach told him that the then 17-year-old Flagg was the best player on the Select Team. He expressed disappointment that the hype seemed to have dwindled following Flagg’s NBA arrival.

Cooper Flagg’s superb preseason performance put the NBA and the fans on notice again. The buzz he created on Monday could roll on if he keeps his scintillating two-way play going.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications