Frustrated Bradley Beal rips Suns after dropping 7 points against Steph Curry's Warriors

Phoenix Suns' guard Bradley Beal pulled off a frustrated look in the locker room after the Suns lost their seventh consecutive game. He spoke to the media after Tuesday's home 133-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
While asked to justify losing by 38 points in a must-win game, Beal had this to say:
"It's hard to put in words for sure but, they just kicked our a** for sure... we compete for sure, but there's moment when we don't compete. ... we losing by 30 or 40, we might as well not showed up."
Bradley Beal scored seven points, making three out of eight field goals, two rebounds and four assists in the defeat.
The Suns' (35-44) chance of making the postseason depends on them winning their last three games. Additionally, the Dallas Mavericks have to also lose their last three games, as the Suns own the tiebreaker over the Mavericks with a 3-1 head-to-head record this season (wins on Oct. 26, Nov. 8, and Mar. 9; Mavs won Dec. 27).
Phoenix was without Kevin Durant for the fourth-straight game, leaving Devin Booker as the team's primary offensive threat. He recorded 21 points, four assists and three rebounds in the defeat to the Warriors.
Steph Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Brandin Podziemski added 22 points and five rebounds.
What's next for Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns?
Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns may miss out on the postseason for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. Despite having a star-studded roster that includes Durant, Booker and Beal, they have struggled in most games of the season.
Beal, on the other hand, is having one of his poorest outputs as a pro, since the 2014-15 season. He is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
The Suns' next three games are against the OKC Thunder (home, Wednesday), San Antonio Spurs (home, Apr. 11) and Sacramento Kings (away, Apr. 13).
